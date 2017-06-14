What Had Happened Was: 6/14/17

Up Next

    Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig (66) rounds the bases after hitting a 2-run home run to center during the second inning of the Major League Baseball Interleague game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Indians on June 13, 2017, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
    After hitting a two-run home run at the top of the second inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig gave fans at Cleveland’s Progressive Field a special hand gesture as he made his way around the bags and to the Dodgers’ dugout.

    The long ball was sent into right-center field, giving Los Angeles a 2-0 lead, and then Puig threw up the double middle finger on his way to celebrating with his teammates. It has yet to become clear who the gesture was intended for.

    This has been a quiet season for Puig, who was sent down to the minors last season after the club unsuccessfully moved him at the trade deadline. This season, the Cuban native has hit .239 with 33 RBI and 10 HR, including Tuesday night’s two-run dinger.

    Colin Kaepernick just dropped $25,000 to support urban farming in north Minneapolis.

    A group of students created a “kill list” targeting black students at a California high school, lawsuit says.

    What you need to know about Wakanda before opening night of Black Panther.

    Brienne Minor became the first black woman to win an NCAA singles tennis title and she didn’t even realize it.

    “I will never run for public office.” Oprah puts those presidential rumors to rest.

    This Story Tagged: Baseball Colin Kaepernick Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant Los Angeles Dodgers View All MLB Oprah Winfrey What Had Happened Was Yasiel Puig