What Had Happened Was: 6/14/17

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig (66) rounds the bases after hitting a 2-run home run to center during the second inning of the Major League Baseball Interleague game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Indians on June 13, 2017, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH.

GAME. BLOUSES.

After hitting a two-run home run at the top of the second inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig gave fans at Cleveland’s Progressive Field a special hand gesture as he made his way around the bags and to the Dodgers’ dugout.

The long ball was sent into right-center field, giving Los Angeles a 2-0 lead, and then Puig threw up the double middle finger on his way to celebrating with his teammates. It has yet to become clear who the gesture was intended for.

This has been a quiet season for Puig, who was sent down to the minors last season after the club unsuccessfully moved him at the trade deadline. This season, the Cuban native has hit .239 with 33 RBI and 10 HR, including Tuesday night’s two-run dinger.

Yasiel Puig shows flipping skills easily transfer from bats to birds: https://t.co/74F0V4qpag pic.twitter.com/lQKP2LVWc6 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 14, 2017

"We are No. 1!" Puig says after his HR. pic.twitter.com/yosV0far2F — Doug Padilla (@DougPadilla) June 13, 2017

BLESSINGS

Willow smith for Chanel, She is literally on another level pic.twitter.com/1qojzBGlaE — not pinkett smith (@Iilspice) June 12, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Oprah is throwing a #WonderWoman party for a bunch of ten year olds today and I love it so much pic.twitter.com/QO5I4ZPELY — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 13, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Colin Kaepernick just dropped $25,000 to support urban farming in north Minneapolis.

A group of students created a “kill list” targeting black students at a California high school, lawsuit says.

What you need to know about Wakanda before opening night of Black Panther.

Brienne Minor became the first black woman to win an NCAA singles tennis title and she didn’t even realize it.

“I will never run for public office.” Oprah puts those presidential rumors to rest.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. A SMILE IN MY FACE IS WHAT I DON’T LIKE

The Lubbock Wendy's vs Pure Water battle is the highlight of my summer honestly. pic.twitter.com/xiNeiOI6UU — Ant (@Anthony_Young00) June 11, 2017

2. IS THAT YOU, PLAYA?

So being a playa from the Himalayas really means you're a woman 📝📝 https://t.co/qOToJlj37Q — Butterscotch Barbie (@J_Shimmer) June 13, 2017

So in the Himalayas it's a common practice for women to have multiple husbands 🙇🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/pCY2P6ZVOX — Miss.Peculiar (@NubianNerd) June 12, 2017

3. 0 TO 100, REAL QUICK

Y'all mad at KD but you switched majors cause the classes were too hard for you. pic.twitter.com/TzYG0LzRVa — NESH2X 👑💜 (@Nesh2x) June 13, 2017

ICYMI

#OTD 50 years ago, LDF founder Thurgood Marshall was nominated to #SCOTUS by LBJ to fill the seat of retiring Justice Thomas Clark pic.twitter.com/kvgDc8KsFI — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) June 13, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

Kevin Durant leaving Oracle with his Finals MVP trophy just now. Quite the scene pic.twitter.com/ja8Mtyaxiu — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 13, 2017