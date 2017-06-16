Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 6/16/17
Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville finally learned their punishment for their roles in the hiring of strippers and prostitutes at sex parties for recruits and players for five years. According to the NCAA infractions committee report, 15 recruits, seven of whom were under 18 years of age, and three players attended the parties and engaged in sex acts with the women.
The Cardinals have now been placed on a four-year probation by the NCAA, and Pitino, who still won’t acknowledge guilt for being the leader in charge while all this took place, will be suspended for the first five games of ACC conference play next season.
Besides the aforementioned penalties, and the school’s self-imposed postseason ban from two seasons ago, Louisville will give up four scholarships overall during the four years of probation and may also have to vacate as many as 108 regular-season wins, 15 NCAA tournament victories and its 2013 national title.
In her book, Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen, former escort Katina Powell alleged that Andre McGee, Louisville’s former director of basketball operations, paid her $10,000 for 22 shows at the dorm from 2010-14.
“It was crazy,” a former Louisville player told Outside the Lines in October 2015. “It was like I was in a strip club.”
University of Michigan to offer free tuition to any in-state Michigan student with family income under $65,000.
Barber provides free haircuts to men looking to land job interviews.
A new book offers a challenge to anyone who dares say they don’t know of any black female photographers.
Women of color are sharing stories about being in Sen. Kamala Harris’ shoes.
