What Had Happened Was: 6/16/17

Head coach Rick Pitino of the Louisville Cardinals reacts to their 69-73 loss to the Michigan Wolverines during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 19, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville finally learned their punishment for their roles in the hiring of strippers and prostitutes at sex parties for recruits and players for five years. According to the NCAA infractions committee report, 15 recruits, seven of whom were under 18 years of age, and three players attended the parties and engaged in sex acts with the women.

The Cardinals have now been placed on a four-year probation by the NCAA, and Pitino, who still won’t acknowledge guilt for being the leader in charge while all this took place, will be suspended for the first five games of ACC conference play next season.

Besides the aforementioned penalties, and the school’s self-imposed postseason ban from two seasons ago, Louisville will give up four scholarships overall during the four years of probation and may also have to vacate as many as 108 regular-season wins, 15 NCAA tournament victories and its 2013 national title.

In her book, Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen, former escort Katina Powell alleged that Andre McGee, Louisville’s former director of basketball operations, paid her $10,000 for 22 shows at the dorm from 2010-14.

“It was crazy,” a former Louisville player told Outside the Lines in October 2015. “It was like I was in a strip club.”

Former Louisville men's basketball operations director committed serious violations, head coach failed to monitor: https://t.co/jhY4TTSOxL — NCAA (@NCAA) June 15, 2017

Breaking: Louisville given 4 years probation, Rick Pitino suspended 5 games as part of discipline from NCAA. https://t.co/FcZAcDsEMS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 15, 2017

Deep in that NCAA release: Louisville argued its penalties should be downgraded because the sex acts/stripteases weren't worth all that much pic.twitter.com/sMac9npH7T — Luke Winn (@lukewinn) June 15, 2017

BLESSINGS

Jay Z was officially inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame today becoming the first rapper to do so pic.twitter.com/xuVvKwmyPG — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 15, 2017

Never went to film school. Ended up there anyway. A full-circle moment. Go, Bruins! xo https://t.co/MTiLd0eitV — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 15, 2017

.@Ava DuVernay will bless UCLA Film School’s Class Of 2017 as commencement speaker https://t.co/d0AMkklh6R pic.twitter.com/TZEjmk77x1 — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) June 14, 2017

worked as a night custodian for 4 years to pay my way through grad school. i was like T.I. in ATL lol pic.twitter.com/oAJxgvrRMX — Sparks (@smoothsparks) June 14, 2017

Just got sworn in to be a lawyer in WA state by Judge Richard A. Jones a very renowned African American Judge. A dream come true! ✊🏽🗽⚖️👨🏽‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/B6WIP1PAkw — Corddaryl Woodford (@Corddaryl) June 15, 2017

Pay it forward on Father’s Day. Kyrie surprises his dad by renovating his childhood home 🎥: https://t.co/S2VcFxEaic pic.twitter.com/0cDvOOjsTV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 15, 2017

Bill Russell will receive the inaugural NBA Lifetime Achievement Award. https://t.co/CStWKdPrjY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 15, 2017

Congrats to the 170 Seniors at Ballou High School in the District for ALL getting accepted into college. 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/cIyRlOjCmF — DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) June 14, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

When your only definition of "female" is "white women" *stares Color Purpledly* https://t.co/2vFiBzV2CI — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) June 15, 2017

Elizabeth Banks Calls Out Steven Spielberg: 'He's Never Made a Movie With a Female Lead' https://t.co/4kj6TJOU76 pic.twitter.com/6F6bJTN6CH — TheWrap (@TheWrap) June 14, 2017

Color Purple was a flop?!? 98 million domestically, 11 Oscars nominations, Broadway plays.. and this gif…. pic.twitter.com/E3utBm0ckT — Loni Love (@LoniLove) June 15, 2017

BREAKING: Family of Terence Crutcher, unarmed black man fatally shot by white Oklahoma officer, files wrongful death lawsuit. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 15, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

University of Michigan to offer free tuition to any in-state Michigan student with family income under $65,000.

Barber provides free haircuts to men looking to land job interviews.

A new book offers a challenge to anyone who dares say they don’t know of any black female photographers.

Women of color are sharing stories about being in Sen. Kamala Harris’ shoes.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. BLESS YOUR HEART

My mother likes to use the microphone function rather than typing to text while driving. pic.twitter.com/vshphoob4V — Gerald Austin Taylor (@AustintatiousT) June 14, 2017

2. ONLY THE STRONG SURVIVE

If this isn't the funniest ant sacrifice you've ever seen you're lying😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uEwUpilnaa — Mike Sanchez (@MikeJsanchez_) June 12, 2017

3. DON’T PLAY YOURSELF

HOT QUESTION: Are Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres to blame for Wendy Williams' lack of success? https://t.co/JxlZgcGy6t — c (@chuuzus) June 14, 2017

HOT QUESTION: Are Beyoncé and Rihanna to blame for Tinashe's lack of success? pic.twitter.com/KnMwFCjEuA — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) June 14, 2017

ICYMI

When we dropping your vocals? @rihanna — Asahd Khaled (@asahdkhaled) June 15, 2017

Bravery/Irony. Agents David Bailey & Crystal Griner wounded protecting Rep. Scalise who once called himself "David Duke w/out the baggage." pic.twitter.com/DHQXftTLKc — Trymaine Lee (@trymainelee) June 15, 2017

Kevin Hart and Mike Epps squashed their beef pic.twitter.com/qCGc8pDgyq — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) June 14, 2017

Thanks to the Academy for celebrating our 20th anniversary of #lovejones Classic Cinema. 🎥 @theacademy pic.twitter.com/FPEVjRkfVI — Larenz Tate (@LarenzTate) June 15, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

The Bat-signal will light up the sky over Los Angeles tonight in honor of Adam West https://t.co/DsvECpjFHu pic.twitter.com/a7g1nCfsU7 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 15, 2017