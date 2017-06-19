Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 6/19/17
What would an Andre Ward-Sergey Kovalev fight be without controversy? After the pair’s November 2016 bout ended in a highly contested unanimous decision in favor of the challenger, Ward, boxing fans were very much looking forward to a sequel that was more Empire Strikes Back than Matrix Reloaded, especially in the shadow of the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor announcement last week.
But, alas, there’s no such thing as perfect when it comes to Ward and Kovalev. After a nearly evenly split first seven rounds of action on Saturday night — Ward, the three-belt light heavyweight champ, led 67-66 on two scorecards — the two fighters headed into a crucial eighth round. The fight had been a hard-hitting, tactical-but-also-reckless affair early on, with a barely missed knockout punch from Kovalev and a low blow (foreshadowing) from Ward. And all that expelled energy left the former champion a little more loose-legged than Ward, thus leading to what happened next.
With just seconds remaining in the eighth round, Ward landed a right hand to the chin of Kovalev that sent the Russian wobbling into the ropes. From there, Ward continuously worked the body, landing punch after punch to the gut. On the final hit, though, it appears Ward caught Kovalev where the sun doesn’t shine, stopping the former champ in his tracks — who among us could survive a hit to that area? — leading to a TKO victory for Ward.
Kovalev’s camp plans to protest the result to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, but for the time being (or at least until Mayweather returns), Ward is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.
