What Had Happened Was: 6/19/17

Andre Ward celebrates after winning his light heavyweight championship bout against Sergey Kovalev at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 17, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

GAME. BLOUSES.

What would an Andre Ward-Sergey Kovalev fight be without controversy? After the pair’s November 2016 bout ended in a highly contested unanimous decision in favor of the challenger, Ward, boxing fans were very much looking forward to a sequel that was more Empire Strikes Back than Matrix Reloaded, especially in the shadow of the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor announcement last week.

But, alas, there’s no such thing as perfect when it comes to Ward and Kovalev. After a nearly evenly split first seven rounds of action on Saturday night — Ward, the three-belt light heavyweight champ, led 67-66 on two scorecards — the two fighters headed into a crucial eighth round. The fight had been a hard-hitting, tactical-but-also-reckless affair early on, with a barely missed knockout punch from Kovalev and a low blow (foreshadowing) from Ward. And all that expelled energy left the former champion a little more loose-legged than Ward, thus leading to what happened next.

With just seconds remaining in the eighth round, Ward landed a right hand to the chin of Kovalev that sent the Russian wobbling into the ropes. From there, Ward continuously worked the body, landing punch after punch to the gut. On the final hit, though, it appears Ward caught Kovalev where the sun doesn’t shine, stopping the former champ in his tracks — who among us could survive a hit to that area? — leading to a TKO victory for Ward.

Kovalev’s camp plans to protest the result to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, but for the time being (or at least until Mayweather returns), Ward is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

And still! Andre Ward defeats Sergey Kovalev (again), this time by TKO in the 8th round. pic.twitter.com/ODCKtXMHDP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 18, 2017

BLESSINGS

📽 NBA standout @SergeIbaka_7 is a stand-out single father toohttps://t.co/sw0s6e8Df6 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) June 16, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Let us remember those fathers no longer with us due 2 police brutality & those fathers who lost their children 2 it as well. #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/bzsPxPM1UM — Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan) June 18, 2017

i praise Philando Castile's mother for speaking her heart & not letting anyone bully her into being a symbol used to make people calm down. — Eve L. Ewing (@eveewing) June 17, 2017

LATEST: Minnesota police officer fired from the force after acquittal in Philando Castile shooting. https://t.co/gISaHgShkn pic.twitter.com/SQBNVC3jZD — ABC News (@ABC) June 16, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Seattle mother with knife killed by police was pregnant and had mental health issues, family says.

Jay Z shares 4:44 album trailer and previews new song “Adnis.”

Let’s take a moment to talk about Rihanna’s “Wild Thoughts” hair and makeup.

Elevating Africa is important: How this foundation is doing it in a major way.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. HARD KNOCKS

Inmate: what you in for? Me: I slapped my lawyer on the ass Me: why you in here? Inmate: triple homicide but I'm innocent Me: 😳 https://t.co/zvy4qs1AuK — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) June 17, 2017

BREAKING: Chad Johnson will be released from jail after apologizing to Judge who sentenced him after slapping the backside of his attorney. — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 17, 2013

2. FACE OFF

Because my husband just rubbed my eyebrows singing Mask Off. https://t.co/YtPA6i3y1c — Sadie Torquato (@SadieWiggles) June 17, 2017

Why is marriage not working for this generation?? 😕😕😕 — Wachera (@NikkiWachera) June 16, 2017

3. THAT BOY UP TO SOMETHING

I'm coppin a green goblin costume and demanding the city to bring me the Spider or I'm bringin everything to its knees https://t.co/RFpLu7B1OJ — Sir Lucious🤘🏾🌙 (@Stoney_Blu) June 17, 2017

Introducing the Flyboard. 😲

Would you try this? 🙃 pic.twitter.com/DmIskA9wfh — Adrenaline Rush (@Amazing_Iife) May 26, 2017

ICYMI

For months, Lavar Ball has been outspoken about his son. Today, it's Lonzo's turn: https://t.co/oFGYlU9624 pic.twitter.com/nbecLT5duZ — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) June 16, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

What's love pic.twitter.com/27OMb2LL1i — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 18, 2017

Martenzie is a senior researcher for The Undefeated. His favorite cinematic moment is when Django said "Y'all want to see somethin?"