Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 6/20/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
Who had general manager David Griffin being let go by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the biggest news of NBA draft week? The firing was shocking, especially since it came shortly after ESPN reporter Marc Stein reported Cleveland was trying to work out a multiteam deal that would land it Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler.
Who was negotiating that deal, you might ask? Well, in an ironic twist of fate and somewhat of a microcosm of how Cavs owner Dan Gilbert has managed the team in the past, it was Griffin. The owner loves to take one small step forward and several enormous, and often embarrassing, steps backward.
Gilbert even managed to do all of this without consulting his star player, LeBron James, who just so happened to be lobbying for Griffin to remain with the team.
Now, fans await to see who the Cavs will bring in — ESPN NBA analyst Chauncey Billups has been name-dropped as a strong candidate to take over as the team’s top basketball executive.
Keep in mind, folks, this was only the NBA news from Monday. Strap yourselves in tight, as things are bound to get even crazier as the draft nears on Thursday.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
When this 10-year-old heard about the death of a neighbor’s baby, he invented a device to prevent hot car deaths.
Thirty-five years ago on this date, Vincent Chin was murdered in Detroit, blamed for Asians taking auto jobs.
Texas governor signs Sandra Bland Act into law with major revisions.
Brother of Kalief Browder, Akeem, said he is ready and eager to get his campaign started for mayor of New York.
In the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, could involuntary manslaughter charges actually lead to prison time?
For the third time in recent weeks, a noose was found in the National Mall area in Washington, D.C.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. WILL YOU BE THE ONE?
2. I SEE A RESEMBLANCE
3. WHAT YOU ALL KNOW ABOUT THIS?