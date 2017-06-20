What Had Happened Was: 6/20/17

GAME. BLOUSES.

Who had general manager David Griffin being let go by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the biggest news of NBA draft week? The firing was shocking, especially since it came shortly after ESPN reporter Marc Stein reported Cleveland was trying to work out a multiteam deal that would land it Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler.

Who was negotiating that deal, you might ask? Well, in an ironic twist of fate and somewhat of a microcosm of how Cavs owner Dan Gilbert has managed the team in the past, it was Griffin. The owner loves to take one small step forward and several enormous, and often embarrassing, steps backward.

Gilbert even managed to do all of this without consulting his star player, LeBron James, who just so happened to be lobbying for Griffin to remain with the team.

Now, fans await to see who the Cavs will bring in — ESPN NBA analyst Chauncey Billups has been name-dropped as a strong candidate to take over as the team’s top basketball executive.

Keep in mind, folks, this was only the NBA news from Monday. Strap yourselves in tight, as things are bound to get even crazier as the draft nears on Thursday.

Today's NBA news: Cavs want Paul George

Cavs want Jimmy Butler

Cavs fire David Griffin

Chauncey Billups a GM candidate for the Cavs pic.twitter.com/Wp6sH8Trf6 — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) June 19, 2017

Dan Gilbert didn't consult with LeBron James prior to parting with David Griffin, sources said. James had advocated for Griffin extension — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 20, 2017

Dan Gilbert is basically Daniel Snyder with a championship — Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) June 19, 2017

LeBron about to walk into Dan Gilbert's office like pic.twitter.com/q2zHhnlV1M — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) June 19, 2017

This just looks comically bad on owner Dan Gilbert's part. Griffin did a lot in a short amount of time for Cleveland — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) June 19, 2017

BLESSINGS

she's very proud of her painting for dadda!!! pic.twitter.com/Z4iwsYuFhl — mamaricks (@_mikaylaricks) June 19, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

#Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. https://t.co/D2Ip77SfRv pic.twitter.com/PMHlsL38SJ — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 19, 2017

Happy #Juneteenth to my folks. We still have so much work to do, but celebration of our history and our people is necessary. — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) June 19, 2017

#Juneteenth 152 years today enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas learned of their freedom a whole two and a half years late. — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) June 19, 2017

Spent Juneteenth rereading ads taken out by formerly enslaved ppl searching for their family. Freedom was often accompanied by so much grief pic.twitter.com/bpvxAN74bu — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) June 19, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

When this 10-year-old heard about the death of a neighbor’s baby, he invented a device to prevent hot car deaths.

Thirty-five years ago on this date, Vincent Chin was murdered in Detroit, blamed for Asians taking auto jobs.

Texas governor signs Sandra Bland Act into law with major revisions.

Brother of Kalief Browder, Akeem, said he is ready and eager to get his campaign started for mayor of New York.

In the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, could involuntary manslaughter charges actually lead to prison time?

For the third time in recent weeks, a noose was found in the National Mall area in Washington, D.C.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. WILL YOU BE THE ONE?

When your storage is full and you gotta make a decision on what pictures being deleted pic.twitter.com/UZjf3lgm0W — أسود (@NasMaraj) June 17, 2017

2. I SEE A RESEMBLANCE

I've been recreating family pictures with my dog and slowly replacing them around the house to see if my mom would notice. She wasn't amused pic.twitter.com/JATXIsA0IY — Hooper (@mhooper_2014) June 17, 2017

3. WHAT YOU ALL KNOW ABOUT THIS?

*Wild Thoughts comes on*

Daughter: No…

Son: Please mom, stop

Me, in 2032: pic.twitter.com/FFW5W70obp — yawn. (@youmakeme_YAWN) June 19, 2017

ICYMI

PICTURE-PERFECT