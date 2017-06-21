What Had Happened Was: 6/21/17

Dwight Howard #8, now formerly of the Atlanta Hawks.

Five minutes after engaging his Twitter followers with a Q&A to discuss their NBA draft trade scenarios, Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard was traded to the Charlotte Hornets. Life comes faster for some people than others, but wow, was that a quick turnaround.

This also comes on the heels of Howard, who signed a three-year, $70.5 million deal last July, proclaiming he was working on his 3-point shot and was serious about lighting it up from behind the arc.

The center is being moved for center Miles Plumlee, guard Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick in Thursday’s draft, while Atlanta will part with Howard and the 31st pick.

Howard, an Atlanta native, averaged 13.5 points (his lowest average since his rookie season) and 12.7 rebounds per game in his one season at home, and this was the first trade executed by new Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk.

Not sure I've ever seen life come at somebody faster pic.twitter.com/aIuxoLzoZj — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) June 21, 2017

WE TRADED DWIGHT FOR A WAFFLE HOUSE COUPON I AM SO HAPPY — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) June 21, 2017

Newly released dashcam footage shows the traffic stop that ended #PhilandoCastile's life 😞 pic.twitter.com/9Kz6ZlZZ2R — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 21, 2017

NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre has nothing to say about the fatal police shooting of legal gun owner Philando Castile. https://t.co/oKVMvll0uG pic.twitter.com/QCwt4jZ5Ye — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 20, 2017

Yanez shoots 7 secs after Castile informs him he's armed. Both Castile/Reynolds assure him no one reaching for gun, then officer opens fire — Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) June 20, 2017

Last exchange before officer shoots:

"Don't reach for it!"

"I'm not!"

Then seven shots into the car — Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) June 20, 2017

Yanez told Castile he was pulled over for a broken taillight. But police scanner recording says something different https://t.co/beiVMtGA77 — julia craven (@juliacraven) June 20, 2017

Officer Jeronimo Yanez pictured wearing “Police Lives Matter” bracelet, Philando Castile's bloodied insurance card still in his pocket. pic.twitter.com/FrjfYjVXMU — Tony Webster (@webster) June 20, 2017

Cop who killed Philando Castile: If he'll smoke weed in front of young daughter, "what care does he give about me?" https://t.co/qVVHDrZnce pic.twitter.com/xRYSpEBUHu — Jon Swaine (@jonswaine) June 20, 2017

Former Attorney General Eric Holder is considering a run for president in 2020.

Four years ago today, we lost one of the illest rising rappers hip-hop has seen in years.

The Detroit “race riots” of 1943 began on this date.

Woman drops by an urgent care clinic, caught on video demanding “white doctor” for her son, can’t find one.

My 11 year-old cousin asked where my girlfriend was. When I told her I don't have one, she said, "Oh, you must be broke" 🙍🏾‍♂️😭 pic.twitter.com/1dGhFmcKKc — I Have A Scheme. (@mikewardyeslawd) June 20, 2017

Solange, a prophetess, sang this theme song cause she knew it would be her sister's life down the line. pic.twitter.com/XPBqXslfw4 — Slum Beautiful (@TheJazzyBelle) June 19, 2017

My friends & I had an international potluck & it was amazing. 💕 pic.twitter.com/3tDePapqcz — mama (@nessaramos_) June 19, 2017

From Refugee camp to the cover of @Allure_magazine ! Thank you for the opportunity of a life time ! I am so beyond grateful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BBv8NUFwUF — Halima Aden (@Kinglimaa) June 20, 2017

We're remembering legendary New Yorker and hip-hop icon Prodigy today with a view from Queensbridge. #RIPProdigy pic.twitter.com/PX6JBaAbFf — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) June 20, 2017