What Had Happened Was: 6/21/17
Five minutes after engaging his Twitter followers with a Q&A to discuss their NBA draft trade scenarios, Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard was traded to the Charlotte Hornets. Life comes faster for some people than others, but wow, was that a quick turnaround.
This also comes on the heels of Howard, who signed a three-year, $70.5 million deal last July, proclaiming he was working on his 3-point shot and was serious about lighting it up from behind the arc.
The center is being moved for center Miles Plumlee, guard Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick in Thursday’s draft, while Atlanta will part with Howard and the 31st pick.
Howard, an Atlanta native, averaged 13.5 points (his lowest average since his rookie season) and 12.7 rebounds per game in his one season at home, and this was the first trade executed by new Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk.
Former Attorney General Eric Holder is considering a run for president in 2020.
Four years ago today, we lost one of the illest rising rappers hip-hop has seen in years.
The Detroit “race riots” of 1943 began on this date.
Woman drops by an urgent care clinic, caught on video demanding “white doctor” for her son, can’t find one.
