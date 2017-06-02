What Had Happened Was: 6/2/17

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors watches his three-point shot in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at ORACLE Arena on June 1, 2017 in Oakland, California.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant had an amazing Game 1 performance in the NBA Finals on Thursday night, going off for 38 points, eight assists and eight rebounds in the Warriors’ 113-91 victory over the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now, for those who watched, you know how easy it was for Durant to get to the cup all night. And for those who didn’t, I could make a “the Cavs defense looked like a parted Red Sea” analogy, or I could tell you that every time Durant got a full head of steam coming down the court, defenders hightailed it out of his way like he was LeBron James or something.

Yeah, I said it — shout-out to Rihanna, who was at the game and caught the coldest mean mug from Durant after he hit a 3-pointer. The video doesn’t lie, either. Cavs guard J.R. Smith ran out of the way, Kyrie Irving moseyed out of Durant’s path, and in some cases, folks slipped trying to close out on the former MVP.

Any way one slices it, Durant was playing like a man who never wanted to experience a six-year Finals drought again in his life.

Kevin Durant: a lot of points, no turnovers. pic.twitter.com/eKIhVMZ65D — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 2, 2017

KD put on a dunk fest in the first half of Game 1 🔨 He finished with a game-high 23 points as @warriors lead 60-52 at the break! #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/6z8m4OaHtL — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 2, 2017

Not sure this is how they drew it up, but another awesome finish for KD (10 pts, 4 asts)#NBAFinals #DubNation pic.twitter.com/L81tcSTSUB — NBA.com (@NBAcom) June 2, 2017

