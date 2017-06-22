What Had Happened Was: 6/22/17

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) hits a grand slam in the eighth inning during a MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the Kansas City Royals, June 21, 2017, at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez walked into a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday night with the Royals trailing the Boston Red Sox, 2-4.

Perez walked up to the batter’s box with Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera’s bat (long story) and exited with the first grand slam of his career and the first go-ahead grand slam by a Royal in the eighth inning or later with his team trailing since Frank White in 1986, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Kansas City has now won nine of 11 to move within a game of .500.

Salvador Perez's first ML Grand Slam….is a No Doubter in the Bottom of the 8th to take a 6-4 lead. Do you believe Magic? #RoyalsDevilMagic pic.twitter.com/kSGzvCWAsg — JKuhn (@h8rproof82) June 21, 2017

Salvador Pérez's go-ahead grand slam was the first by a Royal in the 8th inning or later with his team trailing since Frank White in 1986 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 21, 2017

In other news … Kawhi Leonard still has his famous cornrows. Crazy considering NBA Twitter spent a full day running around like chickens with their heads cut off at the idea that the San Antonio Spurs forward would divert from a hairstyle he’s stuck to since his days at San Diego State. Anyways, all the hubbub was cleared up on Thursday after the altered image threatened to wreak havoc for Leonard if it were to live any longer.

Just received a call from people close to Kawhi…told me this photo is fake. So there's that. His braids are still intact. #Spurs #NBA pic.twitter.com/m3ARHr5TVK — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) June 21, 2017

Someone did take a photo of Kawhi at this gym and decided to alter the pic. But again, he HAS NOT cut his hair. So Braid-Gate is over #Spurs — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) June 21, 2017

BLESSINGS

It may be the first day of #Summer, but #WinterIsHere on 7.16 on @HBO.

Watch the new #GameofThrones Season 7 trailer. pic.twitter.com/o6VGkGCG4r — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) June 21, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

FOR THE CULTURE

What happened to Black Lives Matter?

Remember Mims? He just created an app that won a TechCrunch competition.

“Mom, please don’t scream ’cause I don’t want you to get shooted!” said Diamond Reynolds’ 4-year-old daughter after Philando Castile was shot.

Former Milwaukee officer who shot and killed Sylville Smith is acquitted.

The 395 kids Philando Castile would see every day are asking for answers their parents don’t have.

There’s a plot to disrupt the NCAA with a pay-for-play basketball league for historically black colleges and universities.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. DON’T YOU EVER INSULT A CLASSIC!

Ok so Carlos Santana's Maria Maria came on shuffle in the car and my brother said, "Wow the ALREADY remixed Wild Thoughts?" Me: pic.twitter.com/mKrfOAIFr2 — Karlson 🇧🇼 (@DukeOfPhakalane) June 21, 2017

2. MAY YOUR WAVES BE BOUNTIFUL

Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it. – Proverbs 22:6 https://t.co/x65CW5HZwa — Sorel not Sorrel (@BaldHeadRastaa) June 20, 2017

In other Durag appreciation news This is how it should be pic.twitter.com/lbbd6cS21f — Bluelz Santana © (@RedCarpetRich) April 27, 2017

3. GOT ME GOING IN CIRCLES, CIRCLES

I'm ☠️☠️☠️ yall lol 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 & can't STOP laughing at all!!! pic.twitter.com/ItarwS6ITu — Chris Rainey (@crainey3) June 21, 2017

ICYMI

Remy Ma to start fund for women who want kids but can't afford health care https://t.co/KOPJehekcQ pic.twitter.com/75LVQ8W2DX — HuffPost BlackVoices (@blackvoices) June 21, 2017

K. Johnson Sr: "It's not one big party – especially when you're playing football." Jr takes leave of absence from NU https://t.co/ROED6GYErs pic.twitter.com/hE8pcgVdvk — Samuel McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) June 21, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

Ben’s Chili Bowl says goodbye to Bill Cosby and welcomes Prince, Wale, Muhammad Ali to its mural https://t.co/lvT6BrEzT5 pic.twitter.com/LshzP02LBY — Post Local (@postlocal) June 21, 2017