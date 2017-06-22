Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 6/22/17
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez walked into a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday night with the Royals trailing the Boston Red Sox, 2-4.
Perez walked up to the batter’s box with Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera’s bat (long story) and exited with the first grand slam of his career and the first go-ahead grand slam by a Royal in the eighth inning or later with his team trailing since Frank White in 1986, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
Kansas City has now won nine of 11 to move within a game of .500.
In other news … Kawhi Leonard still has his famous cornrows. Crazy considering NBA Twitter spent a full day running around like chickens with their heads cut off at the idea that the San Antonio Spurs forward would divert from a hairstyle he’s stuck to since his days at San Diego State. Anyways, all the hubbub was cleared up on Thursday after the altered image threatened to wreak havoc for Leonard if it were to live any longer.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
What happened to Black Lives Matter?
Remember Mims? He just created an app that won a TechCrunch competition.
“Mom, please don’t scream ’cause I don’t want you to get shooted!” said Diamond Reynolds’ 4-year-old daughter after Philando Castile was shot.
Former Milwaukee officer who shot and killed Sylville Smith is acquitted.
The 395 kids Philando Castile would see every day are asking for answers their parents don’t have.
There’s a plot to disrupt the NCAA with a pay-for-play basketball league for historically black colleges and universities.
