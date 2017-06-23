Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 6/23/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
There’s just something about being from the state of Maryland.
On Thursday night, former Washington guard Markelle Fultz, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers, became the fourth college freshman in the past 25 years to average more than 22 points per game for a major conference school.
The other three men on that list? Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks forward Michael Beasley (both taken with the second-overall pick), both of whom, like Fultz, hail from Prince George’s County, Maryland, and New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (third overall), a product of Baltimore. As Deadspin laid out earlier this week, other players from Prince George’s County include: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo, Denver Nuggets center Roy Hibbert, Orlando Magic guard Jeff Green and Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson. All of which reaffirming that the kind of talent coming from the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia (DMV) and Baltimore is the creme of the crop.
And not only did the DMV start the night with Fultz as the top pick, the area closed out the first round as well when former Villanova guard Josh Hart was taken with the 30th overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers. The 2016 NCAA champion played at Sidwell Friends School — the same school attended by Malia and Sasha Obama — in Washington D.C., and Wheaton High School in Montgomery County, Maryland.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
U.S. judge temporarily halts deportation of detained Iraqis.
Off-duty black St. Louis officer injured by white police officer after police chase of stolen car.
Former social media and reality TV star Cardi B did it her way.
Police chief urges one-day suspension for white cop who kicked handcuffed black man in the head.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. VEGANS HAVE ANTED UP
2. FAKE LOVE
3. DON’T FIX IT IF IT AIN’T BROKE