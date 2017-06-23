What Had Happened Was: 6/23/17

Markelle Fultz selected number one overall by the Philadelphia 76ers talks with the media at the 2017 NBA Draft on June 22, 2017.

GAME. BLOUSES.

There’s just something about being from the state of Maryland.

On Thursday night, former Washington guard Markelle Fultz, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers, became the fourth college freshman in the past 25 years to average more than 22 points per game for a major conference school.

The other three men on that list? Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks forward Michael Beasley (both taken with the second-overall pick), both of whom, like Fultz, hail from Prince George’s County, Maryland, and New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (third overall), a product of Baltimore. As Deadspin laid out earlier this week, other players from Prince George’s County include: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo, Denver Nuggets center Roy Hibbert, Orlando Magic guard Jeff Green and Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson. All of which reaffirming that the kind of talent coming from the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia (DMV) and Baltimore is the creme of the crop.

And not only did the DMV start the night with Fultz as the top pick, the area closed out the first round as well when former Villanova guard Josh Hart was taken with the 30th overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers. The 2016 NCAA champion played at Sidwell Friends School — the same school attended by Malia and Sasha Obama — in Washington D.C., and Wheaton High School in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Not an accident. Basketball here is just different. All 4 from Maryland; 3 of them from PG County. DMV Basketball > Rest of the Country pic.twitter.com/9OeeoZ92SZ — Aye B I Got Em (@Baller_315) June 21, 2017

The number #1 pick comes from PG county. Haha we are on a roll! Congrats to the legend Markelle — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 22, 2017

The consensus No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft is still salty about not being All-Met POY. Everyone needs motivation. https://t.co/035uyxQ9QN pic.twitter.com/WVOWP250pf — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksWP) June 19, 2017

Markelle Fultz is the latest star from the NBA's feeder county: https://t.co/Lfo0JI2gez pic.twitter.com/hfskJ0Hwci — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 21, 2017

Josh Hart is going to be one of those guys that in the next two years we'll wonder how he slipped that far. Loved watching him in college. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 23, 2017

BLESSINGS

Adam Silver: "With the 2nd pick in the 2017 #NBADraft, the Los Angeles Lakers select Lonzo Ball." LaVar: pic.twitter.com/uh3gshQoOU — Aaron Dodson (@aardodson) June 22, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

FOR THE CULTURE

U.S. judge temporarily halts deportation of detained Iraqis.

Off-duty black St. Louis officer injured by white police officer after police chase of stolen car.

Former social media and reality TV star Cardi B did it her way.

Police chief urges one-day suspension for white cop who kicked handcuffed black man in the head.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. VEGANS HAVE ANTED UP

The vegans have launched their first attack on mankind https://t.co/9TcdrSksPb — sad boi (@faguettte) June 21, 2017

A tick that makes you allergic to meat is spreading. A single bite can reprogram your immune system.https://t.co/3JAUHEcBY6 pic.twitter.com/wdoevEu6pV — Ken Rutkowski (@kenradio) June 20, 2017

2. FAKE LOVE

*opens up a bag of chips* pic.twitter.com/HsYz2RvPmV — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) June 22, 2017

3. DON’T FIX IT IF IT AIN’T BROKE

The real question is why does it start to work when it's slapped? https://t.co/PbD1qvVGgR — Kerubo (@slyrie) June 20, 2017

Why do people slap the remote when its not working??? — Wanjiku (@paulynshikoh) June 20, 2017

ICYMI

REBEL. LEADER. FIGHTER. Witness the rise of Thurgood Marshall in the trailer for my new movie @MarshallMovie pic.twitter.com/6KZFKk0Dly — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) June 22, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT