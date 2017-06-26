What Had Happened Was: 6/26/17

Trilogy’s Al Harrington gets around Killer 3s’ Larry Hughes during the game between Trilogy and Killer 3s on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

GAME. BLOUSES.

The opening game of the BIG3, a 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by rapper Ice Cube, got off to a hot start on Sunday night.

Former NBA forward Rashard Lewis of the 3 Headed Monsters had to sink the game-winning free throw following an and-one play to complete the 62-60 comeback to defeat the Mike Bibby-led Ghost Ballers. Lewis’ team was leading before Jason “White Chocolate” Williams injured his right leg late in the game and saw the lead dissipate. Lewis ended the inaugural contest with a game-high 27 points, while teammate Kwame Brown, a former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick, added 17 points and 13 rebounds. In the other three contests of the day, the Clyde Drexler-coached Power defeated Tri State, 62-58; Allen Iverson’s 3’s Company defeated Ball Hogs, 61-51; and Kenyon Martin’s Trilogy defeated Killer 3’s, 60-45.

Games are played to 60 points, with teams having to win by two, and each game includes a 14-second shot clock.

Rashard Lewis with a walk off free throw to take the first game of the @thebig3 League. pic.twitter.com/huZxMdvVvS — SI Vault (@si_vault) June 25, 2017

3 Headed Monsters Rashard Lewis , Kwame Brown and Head Coach Gary Payton talk about their exciting 62-60 @thebig3 win #Big3BKLYN 🏀 pic.twitter.com/8ErEMQBsNh — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) June 25, 2017

Rashard Lewis just had a walk-off and-one in the @BIG3's first game, capped off by trash-talking Ricky Davis. I'm in. — Matt Dollinger (@matt_dollinger) June 25, 2017

BLESSINGS

Adam Jones told everyone how racist baseball fans are (in 2017) and now he's wearing black diamonds in outfield. pic.twitter.com/ntAp9Mnuj8 — andré (@carIisIe) June 24, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Black Twitter's "Beyoncé never shows love to the BET Awards" tweets DEBUNKED: A Thread — down enthusiast. (@chasemylovex) June 25, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Associated Press analysis of gerrymandering finds four times as many states with GOP-tilted state House districts.

New Jersey assembly passes bill requiring schools to teach kids how to interact with police.

A Texas man accused of burning down a mosque and Islamic community center has been charged with a federal hate crime.

After Philando Castile’s death, Minnesota officials tried to secretly get access to his girlfriend Diamond Reynolds’ Facebook, phone records.

Teenage boy from Mumbai slum dances his way to New York ballet school.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. SO WHAT HAD HAPPENED WAS

2. IT’S OVER. OVER.

Girl: Our Relationship is over.

Me: Our relationship is what? Over. pic.twitter.com/GZfXLgFWpS — Marcus (@BlvckGrip) June 24, 2017

3. GOT ME FEELING, CAUGHT UP.

Me when my mama pulled up and I wasn't supposed to be outside pic.twitter.com/tNQ8bWzh0o — Hypebeast Jesus (@WhiiteBoiDre) June 24, 2017

ICYMI

Nike's pride video really did THAT pic.twitter.com/Q1n2FhkRXV — broke but woke (@NotAgainBen) June 23, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT