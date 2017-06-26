Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 6/26/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
The opening game of the BIG3, a 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by rapper Ice Cube, got off to a hot start on Sunday night.
Former NBA forward Rashard Lewis of the 3 Headed Monsters had to sink the game-winning free throw following an and-one play to complete the 62-60 comeback to defeat the Mike Bibby-led Ghost Ballers. Lewis’ team was leading before Jason “White Chocolate” Williams injured his right leg late in the game and saw the lead dissipate. Lewis ended the inaugural contest with a game-high 27 points, while teammate Kwame Brown, a former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick, added 17 points and 13 rebounds. In the other three contests of the day, the Clyde Drexler-coached Power defeated Tri State, 62-58; Allen Iverson’s 3’s Company defeated Ball Hogs, 61-51; and Kenyon Martin’s Trilogy defeated Killer 3’s, 60-45.
Games are played to 60 points, with teams having to win by two, and each game includes a 14-second shot clock.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Associated Press analysis of gerrymandering finds four times as many states with GOP-tilted state House districts.
New Jersey assembly passes bill requiring schools to teach kids how to interact with police.
A Texas man accused of burning down a mosque and Islamic community center has been charged with a federal hate crime.
After Philando Castile’s death, Minnesota officials tried to secretly get access to his girlfriend Diamond Reynolds’ Facebook, phone records.
Teenage boy from Mumbai slum dances his way to New York ballet school.
TOP THREE TWEETS
