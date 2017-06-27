Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 6/27/17
GAME. BLOUSES.
LaVar Ball and WWE’s Monday Night Raw, now that’s a match made in heaven. And the timing of it, well, you have to give it to Mr. Ball.
On the same night as the inaugural 2017 NBA Awards show, LaVar Ball and his sons Lonzo, who was just drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers on June 22, and LaMelo, were able to become trending topics on a night that was supposed to be dominated by who would win the 2017 MVP trophy.
But back to WWE: LaVar Ball’s showmanship, take-over-a-whole-room personality and love for theatrics made him the perfect guest on Raw.
He got a nice little intro, rolled onto the scene going 2 mph — so everyone saw him — and then decided to show us his summer body. Which is also smart, because he continues to make himself, his sons and their actions GIF- and memeable, which if you’re trying to get your brand up, is a great place to start.
Checkmate, the Ball family and wrestling. Well played.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Michelle Obama’s tribute to Chance the Rapper moved him to tears.
Crops rot in California fields as federal officials begin to crack down on immigrant workers.
Incoming Georgetown student struggles to pay for school that sold her family into slavery.
Historic marker of lynching victim Emmett Till is vandalized in Mississippi.
Family of Philando Castile, man fatally shot by police officer during traffic stop, reaches $3 million settlement.
