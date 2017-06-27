What Had Happened Was: 6/27/17

GAME. BLOUSES.

LaVar Ball and WWE’s Monday Night Raw, now that’s a match made in heaven. And the timing of it, well, you have to give it to Mr. Ball.

On the same night as the inaugural 2017 NBA Awards show, LaVar Ball and his sons Lonzo, who was just drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers on June 22, and LaMelo, were able to become trending topics on a night that was supposed to be dominated by who would win the 2017 MVP trophy.

But back to WWE: LaVar Ball’s showmanship, take-over-a-whole-room personality and love for theatrics made him the perfect guest on Raw.

He got a nice little intro, rolled onto the scene going 2 mph — so everyone saw him — and then decided to show us his summer body. Which is also smart, because he continues to make himself, his sons and their actions GIF- and memeable, which if you’re trying to get your brand up, is a great place to start.

Checkmate, the Ball family and wrestling. Well played.

LAVAR BALL WITH THE GREATEST ENTRANCE IN WRESTLING HISTORY OH MY GOD 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tpnnSdbxee — Wobsell Perezbrook🏆 (@World_Wide_Wob) June 27, 2017

What a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/s5XW1sgmHi — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 27, 2017

The NBA really been hyping this awards show for a year straight and every tweet on Twitter right now is LaVar Ball this man a genius — Wobsell Perezbrook🏆 (@World_Wide_Wob) June 27, 2017

BLESSINGS

20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you.#HarryPotter20 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

I've never played anyone ranked "there" nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Michelle Obama’s tribute to Chance the Rapper moved him to tears.

Crops rot in California fields as federal officials begin to crack down on immigrant workers.

Incoming Georgetown student struggles to pay for school that sold her family into slavery.

Historic marker of lynching victim Emmett Till is vandalized in Mississippi.

Family of Philando Castile, man fatally shot by police officer during traffic stop, reaches $3 million settlement.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. STAND IN YOUR TRUTH, GIRL

Public service announcement: I know how old I am. I don't need a reminder lol please and thank you. I hate age. We are just living people — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 25, 2017

2. TALKIN’ TO THE MOON

me at the club ready to go 3 hours before it's over but not trying to be a party pooper for my friends. pic.twitter.com/HgaUWRmnki — tupac shakourt ☥ (@SUPREMEKOURTNEE) June 26, 2017

3. MY HITTAS ARE SAVAGE, RUTHLESS

The Internet still remains undefeated 😂 pic.twitter.com/NLlDCFc4hp — Casanova (@iTweeted_On_Her) June 26, 2017

ICYMI

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf talks @Kaepernick7, BIG3 hoops and morehttps://t.co/KxTHPcBAUV — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) June 27, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

So, @Samsung decided to give us all of the chills following @russwest44's MVP acceptance speech. Check it out: pic.twitter.com/NRuJCe0IHS — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) June 27, 2017