What Had Happened Was: 6/28/17

GAME. BLOUSES.

Former tennis star John McEnroe fired a shot at Serena Williams, the greatest of all time, aka the GOAT, about how she wouldn’t crack the top 700 if she was in the men’s circuit.

The day after telling McEnroe to keep her name out of his mouth and let her enjoy her pregnancy in peace, Williams POPPED OUT on the August cover of Vanity Fair for a maternity shoot. The timing of this serve could not be any better.

For McEnroe, the worst part of this is, as a professional athlete, he knows he could’ve punted on the question — which was bad to start with because why are you qualifying how great Williams’ accomplishments are by asking if they’d translate to the men’s game?

But he didn’t take that step back, and instead played himself. All McEnroe had to do was pause for a second and consider that Williams not only holds the record for most Grand Slam singles (23) in the Open era — and is only one behind Margaret Court for all-time — but she snapped the tie with Steffi Graf while pregnant.

V.F. cover star @SerenaWilliams—world’s best athlete (plus, mom and wife-to-be)—still has her eyes on the prize https://t.co/kvYTrrcPdW pic.twitter.com/zTq6ZGYb4k — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 27, 2017

was not expecting a sequel so quickly but am looking forward to this film tbh pic.twitter.com/HD6APs977o — darth:™ (@darth) June 27, 2017

Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

I've never played anyone ranked "there" nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

Serena Jameka Williams. Tennis Queen. Mother of 2-Handed Backhands. The Unbothered. Breaker of Boundaries. Slayer of Snapchat. Taco Princess pic.twitter.com/Z0lVrrj8wf — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) June 27, 2017

BLESSINGS

Kanye spots Coodie and Chike – the directors that created Kanye's Through the Wire music video from 2004's college dropout. pic.twitter.com/HLkjOLWNGA — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) June 26, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Teens get job offer after being detained for selling water bottles without permit: https://t.co/CIZyhsWJ1b pic.twitter.com/g0qMyrULbz — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) June 27, 2017

WATCH: Man says @usparkpolicepio officers harrarased, humiliated teens for selling water. They handcuffed, detained & let them go w/ warning pic.twitter.com/zHcCWYF8xD — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) June 24, 2017

Next time you see a lemonade stand portrayed as the picturesque ideal of youthful entrepreneurship remember this image. https://t.co/T4iNIlH6lr — wikipedia brown (@eveewing) June 22, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Florida law now requires agencies to let officers review body cam footage before writing a report or giving a statement.

The future of U.S. swimming is 6-feet-9 and 17 years old — and African-American.

Man spent six months in Rikers Island prison because no one told him bail was $1.

African-Americans have lost untold acres of land over the last century.

Three of the Central Park Five graduate from high school, receive honorary diplomas.

Bryan Stevenson on America’s failure to address racial terror lynching and its legacy in our criminal justice system.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. HE’S JUST LAUGHING TO THE BANK

I've never seen Asahd cry. Crying must be a broke baby thing https://t.co/fb3uJaOJKm — it is what it is (@gramnoc) June 26, 2017

2. WHAT’S A STAR WHEN HIS MOST IMPORTANT FAN IS MISSING?

That one follower that like anything you tweet. pic.twitter.com/iCwPEGb034 — أسود (@NasMaraj) June 26, 2017

3. WHAT THEY DON’T KNOW WON’T HURT THEM

When you got a Skype interview pic.twitter.com/VibeX0W0VL — elusive (@hilholla) June 27, 2017

ICYMI

Bro this new Jackie Chan movie looks 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pXZzwAleGw — Android 17 (@Zeaadology) June 26, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT