What Had Happened Was: 6/28/17
Former tennis star John McEnroe fired a shot at Serena Williams, the greatest of all time, aka the GOAT, about how she wouldn’t crack the top 700 if she was in the men’s circuit.
The day after telling McEnroe to keep her name out of his mouth and let her enjoy her pregnancy in peace, Williams POPPED OUT on the August cover of Vanity Fair for a maternity shoot. The timing of this serve could not be any better.
For McEnroe, the worst part of this is, as a professional athlete, he knows he could’ve punted on the question — which was bad to start with because why are you qualifying how great Williams’ accomplishments are by asking if they’d translate to the men’s game?
But he didn’t take that step back, and instead played himself. All McEnroe had to do was pause for a second and consider that Williams not only holds the record for most Grand Slam singles (23) in the Open era — and is only one behind Margaret Court for all-time — but she snapped the tie with Steffi Graf while pregnant.
Florida law now requires agencies to let officers review body cam footage before writing a report or giving a statement.
The future of U.S. swimming is 6-feet-9 and 17 years old — and African-American.
Man spent six months in Rikers Island prison because no one told him bail was $1.
African-Americans have lost untold acres of land over the last century.
Three of the Central Park Five graduate from high school, receive honorary diplomas.
Bryan Stevenson on America’s failure to address racial terror lynching and its legacy in our criminal justice system.
