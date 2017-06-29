What Had Happened Was: 6/29/17

Up Next
The “Point God” and “The Beard” will now be sharing the same backcourt next season.
On Wednesday afternoon, Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul was traded to the Houston Rockets for guard Pat Beverley, forward Sam Dekker, guard Lou Williams, center Montrezl Harrell, forward Kyle Wiltjer and the Rockets’ 2018 first-round pick, with protection only if it lands in the top three picks.
The addition of the nine-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA selection and nine-time All-Defensive Team player to a backcourt that already includes James Harden, last season’s MVP runner-up and assists champion, ensures there will be fewer lapses on offense when Harden is subbed out of the game.
Houston also acquired DeAndre Liggins from the Mavericks and Darrun Hilliard from the Pistons to send to the Clippers, as well as Ryan Kelly from the Hawks, Shawn Long from the 76ers and Tim Quarterman from the Trail Blazers in salary cap maneuvers to become a sexier landing spot for Indiana Pacers forward Paul George.
This is the kind of future the Golden State Warriors want. Any team that believes it has any shot of dethroning the reigning champions is putting all its chips in the middle of the table for success immediately.
And all this before free agency officially kicks off? NBA fans, y’all ready for this?
