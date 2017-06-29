What Had Happened Was: 6/29/17

Chris Paul and James Harden talk before the 2016 NBA All-Star Game on February 14, 2016 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

GAME. BLOUSES.

The “Point God” and “The Beard” will now be sharing the same backcourt next season.

On Wednesday afternoon, Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul was traded to the Houston Rockets for guard Pat Beverley, forward Sam Dekker, guard Lou Williams, center Montrezl Harrell, forward Kyle Wiltjer and the Rockets’ 2018 first-round pick, with protection only if it lands in the top three picks.

The addition of the nine-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA selection and nine-time All-Defensive Team player to a backcourt that already includes James Harden, last season’s MVP runner-up and assists champion, ensures there will be fewer lapses on offense when Harden is subbed out of the game.

Houston also acquired DeAndre Liggins from the Mavericks and Darrun Hilliard from the Pistons to send to the Clippers, as well as Ryan Kelly from the Hawks, Shawn Long from the 76ers and Tim Quarterman from the Trail Blazers in salary cap maneuvers to become a sexier landing spot for Indiana Pacers forward Paul George.

This is the kind of future the Golden State Warriors want. Any team that believes it has any shot of dethroning the reigning champions is putting all its chips in the middle of the table for success immediately.

And all this before free agency officially kicks off? NBA fans, y’all ready for this?

BLESSINGS

New York Knicks, team president Phil Jackson to part ways Wednesday https://t.co/ueOsp0ANpC — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 28, 2017

Knicks did the right thing pic.twitter.com/Ilu9OJMC7D — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 28, 2017

Phil Jackson's escort out of New York is ready. pic.twitter.com/1xeE3aNKDE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 28, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

FOR THE CULTURE

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. LORD HELP YOU WHEN YOU GET HOME

This how ya mom look at you during parent teacher conferences when she find out you been acting up in class https://t.co/KioyXHYJow — Tyler Chambers (@skinny_que) June 26, 2017

The meme I didn't know I needed until today. pic.twitter.com/ID0wK4nXaA — Dussé Staley (@SweatyKeef) June 26, 2017

2. MOM! MA! MOMMY! MAMA!?

When you holding your moms spot in line at the grocery store and she still ain't came back yet pic.twitter.com/nNsC1tWsbe — na.vi (@ChampagneNavi) June 28, 2017

3. IN NEW YORK, THEY MILLY ROCK

Live look at Knicks fans after hearing Phil Jackson will be fired and could be replaced with Masai Ujiri pic.twitter.com/AmIqkaCQMZ — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) June 28, 2017

ICYMI

On the 1 year anniversary of Pat Summitt's passing, @Candace_Parker and @Catchin24 remember their friend and mentor. pic.twitter.com/A3VJMNv7HX — WNBA (@WNBA) June 28, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

This is the official "I live for drama" gif. pic.twitter.com/msPgjWlrCg — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 28, 2017