What Had Happened Was: 6/30/17

Jimmy Butler of the Minnesota Timberwolves meets with Timberwolves staff at the Mayo Clinic Square offices and tours Target Field and US Bank Stadium on June 28, 2017 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Give them your cellphone number and they will come. That’s exactly what new Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler did at his introductory news conference on Thursday. While responding to a question about his leadership qualities with his previous team, the Chicago Bulls, the three-time All-Star shot back at his detractors and told them they could call him personally, leading to him reading off his personal cellphone number. In short, if you have anything you need to get off your chest to Jimmy, you can say it to him directly and to his face if your phone has FaceTime capabilities.

And you know what? Butler actually took calls from those who trusted that the number was his. When Butler hears his hotline bling, that’ll probably mean he has a fan trying to get something off his chest.

Jimmy Butler: "Everybody's entitled to their opinion. My phone's in my back pocket, whoever has anything to say to me feel free 773 899 6071 pic.twitter.com/qWXDHNr4OL — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 29, 2017

this is the voicemail you get when you call the number jimmy butler gave out at his press conference pic.twitter.com/2pXIBQbRfS — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) June 29, 2017

After 11 years, Chrissy finally came on stage and slow danced with me! 😍😍😍 https://t.co/gDN18NXzqW — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 28, 2017

Oop! Biggie's mom Voletta Wallace is not here for the use of her son's picture on T-shirts for Kendall & Kylie's clothing line! 👀 pic.twitter.com/NX9hAFDNs0 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 29, 2017

A cop fatally shot Tommy Le hours before his high school graduation. He believed Le had a knife, but it was just a pen.

Olivia Hooker, 102-year-old, last survivor of the 1921 Tulsa, Oklahoma, massacre, received a plaque of appreciation.

Slam poet Elizabeth Acevedo debuts novel The Poet X.

Marshawn Lynch offers 2,000 kids free tickets to San Jose, California, water park.

No drugs or alcohol found at party where police officer killed Texas teen Jordan Edwards.

Yesterday I learned that my mom has no idea what our dog looks like pic.twitter.com/N6xUWvseci — Jeff Squires (@jeff_jssj) June 28, 2017

We knew that when we walked in. Mind your business. https://t.co/jeKEJesCXM — Nicholas Styles (@Mills_Light) June 29, 2017

When she complaining about her hair being all over her head but you still tryna see her. pic.twitter.com/vH7QUtritb — #delishszn (@iamwilliewill) June 28, 2017

My baby brother asked me to take his pic and send it to our cousins. Since y'all my cousins too, this is Jaaron and his 49 action figures 😃 pic.twitter.com/Wpx0p33JRd — good sis (@banga_ontheset) June 29, 2017

The struggle is real when trying to live your best life with an adorable toddler! 📷: @Sirdc pic.twitter.com/duJngBaRpO — Samantha Sophia (@RaisingSelf) June 28, 2017