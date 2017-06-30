Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 6/30/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
Give them your cellphone number and they will come. That’s exactly what new Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler did at his introductory news conference on Thursday. While responding to a question about his leadership qualities with his previous team, the Chicago Bulls, the three-time All-Star shot back at his detractors and told them they could call him personally, leading to him reading off his personal cellphone number. In short, if you have anything you need to get off your chest to Jimmy, you can say it to him directly and to his face if your phone has FaceTime capabilities.
And you know what? Butler actually took calls from those who trusted that the number was his. When Butler hears his hotline bling, that’ll probably mean he has a fan trying to get something off his chest.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
A cop fatally shot Tommy Le hours before his high school graduation. He believed Le had a knife, but it was just a pen.
Olivia Hooker, 102-year-old, last survivor of the 1921 Tulsa, Oklahoma, massacre, received a plaque of appreciation.
Slam poet Elizabeth Acevedo debuts novel The Poet X.
Marshawn Lynch offers 2,000 kids free tickets to San Jose, California, water park.
No drugs or alcohol found at party where police officer killed Texas teen Jordan Edwards.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. WOW, HOW COULD YOU?!
2. AIN’T NOBODY ASKED YOU
3. IT’S NOT THAT DEEP, BABE