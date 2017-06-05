Up Next

What Had Happened Was: 6/5/17

    Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) looks to pass during game 3 of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Finals between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators on June 3, 2017, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. John Crouch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
    By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    P.K. Subban must know a thing or two about speaking things into existence. After the Nashville Predators found themselves in a 2-0 hole to the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final, the star defenseman predicted that the Predators would bounce back in Game 3 when the series moved to the comfy confines of Nashville. True to his word, the Predators defeated the Penguins, 5-1, on Saturday.

    After the game, things got even juicier, as Subban got into a battle of words with Pittsburgh captain and star Sidney Crosby. Subban and Crosby were seen jawing during the end of the game, and Subban was asked about what was said during a postgame interview. He told a reporter that Crosby said his breath didn’t smell good. We learned that Subban uses Listerine before games, and that Crosby didn’t pick up on the joke. That’s a win-win for Subban in a less-than-24-hour span.

