What Had Happened Was: 6/5/17

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) looks to pass during game 3 of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Finals between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators on June 3, 2017, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

P.K. Subban must know a thing or two about speaking things into existence. After the Nashville Predators found themselves in a 2-0 hole to the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final, the star defenseman predicted that the Predators would bounce back in Game 3 when the series moved to the comfy confines of Nashville. True to his word, the Predators defeated the Penguins, 5-1, on Saturday.

After the game, things got even juicier, as Subban got into a battle of words with Pittsburgh captain and star Sidney Crosby. Subban and Crosby were seen jawing during the end of the game, and Subban was asked about what was said during a postgame interview. He told a reporter that Crosby said his breath didn’t smell good. We learned that Subban uses Listerine before games, and that Crosby didn’t pick up on the joke. That’s a win-win for Subban in a less-than-24-hour span.

Park Police: Rope found at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C.

HBO calls Bill Maher’s racial slur “inexcusable.”

Third noose this week found at D.C. construction site.

“The Negro Motorist Green-Book” necessarily helped black travelers navigate the Jim Crow South until 50 years ago.

