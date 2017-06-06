Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 6/6/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
Let’s give a big round of applause to the Nashville Predators for their performance against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the past two games of the Stanley Cup Final. Not because the Preds held the visitors to one goal in a 4-1 win on Monday night or because they’ve outscored the defending champions 9-2 the past two games at Bridgestone Arena.
Nah, nah, kudos must be given because when this team needed to put its money where its mouth was, oh, it did just that. Some hockey fans may not like the fact that Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban was still talking trash when his team was down 2-0 — because he’s “making it about himself” or he’s “not playing the right way.” Where have I heard those phrases uttered before?
So maybe it makes some fans at home uncomfortable having a player poke his chest out, tease the other team’s best player (Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby) and show extreme confidence in his own team, but guess what, some players actually enjoy knowing how much faith their teammates have in them. The Predators looked like they enjoyed every single second of rising to the occasion.
And the fact of the matter is, Subban’s team not only responded to his postgame remarks about the team taking Game 3 — which they did 5-1 on Saturday, in case you forgot — but also rallied around goalie Pekka Rinne, who has been playing lights-out at home in these playoffs, with Monday night being no different.
And that has played a huge part in the Predators having the best postseason record at home since the 2013 Chicago Blackhawks, who won Lord Stanley’s Cup that year, by the way.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
In Baltimore, the joy and relief of making it through high school alive.
Story behind 6-year-old, never-before-released hip-hop collaboration track by LeBron James and Kevin Durant.
Government official in Flint, Michigan, was recorded saying: “Fucking n—–s don’t pay their bills, believe me, I deal with them.”
At $75,560, housing a prisoner in California now costs more than a year at Harvard.
Texas middle school says student called “ape” and “slave” wasn’t bullied.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. JUST LISTENING …
2. SHE KNOWS BEST
3. WAIT A MINUTE …