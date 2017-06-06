What Had Happened Was: 6/6/17

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) is shown after sustaining an injury during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins, held on June 5, 2017, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Let’s give a big round of applause to the Nashville Predators for their performance against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the past two games of the Stanley Cup Final. Not because the Preds held the visitors to one goal in a 4-1 win on Monday night or because they’ve outscored the defending champions 9-2 the past two games at Bridgestone Arena.

Nah, nah, kudos must be given because when this team needed to put its money where its mouth was, oh, it did just that. Some hockey fans may not like the fact that Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban was still talking trash when his team was down 2-0 — because he’s “making it about himself” or he’s “not playing the right way.” Where have I heard those phrases uttered before?

He may be a good guy off the ice and a great player but from what I have seen he has zero class on the ice — Joe likes sports (@ffsta12) June 4, 2017

So maybe it makes some fans at home uncomfortable having a player poke his chest out, tease the other team’s best player (Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby) and show extreme confidence in his own team, but guess what, some players actually enjoy knowing how much faith their teammates have in them. The Predators looked like they enjoyed every single second of rising to the occasion.

And the fact of the matter is, Subban’s team not only responded to his postgame remarks about the team taking Game 3 — which they did 5-1 on Saturday, in case you forgot — but also rallied around goalie Pekka Rinne, who has been playing lights-out at home in these playoffs, with Monday night being no different.

And that has played a huge part in the Predators having the best postseason record at home since the 2013 Chicago Blackhawks, who won Lord Stanley’s Cup that year, by the way.

Predators: 9-1 at home this postseason; 1st team since 2013 Blackhawks to win 9 of 1st 10 home postseason games — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) June 6, 2017

Charles Barkley is waving a rally towel at a Nashville Predators hockey game. What a time to be alive. — Robby Stanley (@RStanleyNHL) June 6, 2017

Arvidsson puts the Predators ahead 3-1. How about that pass by Fisher? pic.twitter.com/IgjzfqZFZg — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) June 6, 2017

The Finnish broadcast call of Pekka Rinne's diving save in Game 4 is awesome pic.twitter.com/VqN8ZMdNkD — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) June 6, 2017

Pekka Rinne turning shots away like pic.twitter.com/xlO0CDkD8z — Dave Foster (@DaveFoster17) June 6, 2017

I think Pekka Rinne has completely brushed off the dirt thrown on his grave after Game 2. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) June 6, 2017

Sidney Crosby told Subban he had bad breath so he walked into the arena today with a bag full of listerine 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LgQ83mI3wA — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) June 5, 2017

I love how P.K. Subban is everything that Sidney Crosby refuses to be. — Sean Hartnett (@HartnettHockey) June 4, 2017

BLESSINGS

I bet their teachers boohoo cried after this pic.twitter.com/Dzh7u6msjD — #RaysUp (@keepdwightgirl) June 4, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

This woman's coworkers showed there's still good in the world pic.twitter.com/zvqMY4RS2D — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 5, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

In Baltimore, the joy and relief of making it through high school alive.

Story behind 6-year-old, never-before-released hip-hop collaboration track by LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Government official in Flint, Michigan, was recorded saying: “Fucking n—–s don’t pay their bills, believe me, I deal with them.”

At $75,560, housing a prisoner in California now costs more than a year at Harvard.

Texas middle school says student called “ape” and “slave” wasn’t bullied.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. JUST LISTENING …

When one of your coolest mutuals starts a conversation with you and you're trying not to disappoint. pic.twitter.com/kHEvXp9Lox — ミツキ (@bisexualoki) June 4, 2017

2. SHE KNOWS BEST

Me calling my mama getting advice on any adult inconvenience pic.twitter.com/s2LaVtcS66 — … (@ktgonkt) June 5, 2017

3. WAIT A MINUTE …

ICYMI

Kobe Bryant, still ruthless. 😂 Catch @JalenRose in "Jalen vs. Everybody" this Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ewcS3jnWNZ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 5, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

In Hyde Park, Chicago pic.twitter.com/bcliUpa7j6 — Lee Zimmerman (@zim2918) June 5, 2017