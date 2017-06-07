Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 6/7/17
Folks, I swear it’s déjà vu. One night after Oklahoma Sooners infielder Shay Knighten hit a three-run home run to end the longest game in Women’s College World Series history (17 innings), the sophomore turned around a day later and hit a three-run double to help the Sooners win their second national title in a row.
No. 10 Oklahoma beat No. 1 Florida, 5-4, at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on Monday, sweeping the series 2-0.
This is the fourth title the program has won (2000, 2013, 2016, 2017), and it’s the fourth time in NCAA history a team has repeated as champions. The 10th-seeded Sooners are the lowest seed to ever win the title.
After 108 pitches the night before, Paige Parker started the game for Oklahoma and finished the first inning without allowing any runs. Nicole Mendes helped the Sooners draw first blood with a leadoff solo home run to left field.
The Gators didn’t let the deficit last for long, as they were able to get two runs off Parker in the top of the second inning. Mariah Lopez then came in for Parker and gave up a run by plunking the first batter she faced.
Lopez also gave up a solo home run in the third, but that would be the final run for either team the rest of the way.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
The oral history of Reading Rainbow is essentially my dream reading.
After 24 years, The Joy Luck Club remains the only Hollywood film to feature a majority Asian-American cast.
Oakland officers use “bro” and “dude” to speak to black suspects, “sir” and “madam” to speak to whites, Stanford study finds.
Fourteen-year-old Naji Tribble is currently in the ICU, and his family is seeking justice after a confrontation with law enforcement turned nightmarish.
Comedian Hasan Minaj’s “New Brown America.”
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. WHAT WE’RE NOT ABOUT TO DO
2. DON’T PLAY YOURSELF
3. JESUS BE UNFROZEN CHICKEN