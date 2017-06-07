What Had Happened Was: 6/7/17

Shay Knighten (17) of the University of Oklahoma hits a three-run double against the University of Florida during Game 2 of the Division I Women’s Softball Championship held at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium-OGE Energy Field on June 6, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Folks, I swear it’s déjà vu. One night after Oklahoma Sooners infielder Shay Knighten hit a three-run home run to end the longest game in Women’s College World Series history (17 innings), the sophomore turned around a day later and hit a three-run double to help the Sooners win their second national title in a row.

No. 10 Oklahoma beat No. 1 Florida, 5-4, at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on Monday, sweeping the series 2-0.

This is the fourth title the program has won (2000, 2013, 2016, 2017), and it’s the fourth time in NCAA history a team has repeated as champions. The 10th-seeded Sooners are the lowest seed to ever win the title.

After 108 pitches the night before, Paige Parker started the game for Oklahoma and finished the first inning without allowing any runs. Nicole Mendes helped the Sooners draw first blood with a leadoff solo home run to left field.

The Gators didn’t let the deficit last for long, as they were able to get two runs off Parker in the top of the second inning. Mariah Lopez then came in for Parker and gave up a run by plunking the first batter she faced.

Lopez also gave up a solo home run in the third, but that would be the final run for either team the rest of the way.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS AGAIN!!!#Sooners claim second straight title & third in five years with 5-4 win over Florida!#ChampU🏆 #PowerOf3👌 pic.twitter.com/PmvFezlBHN — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 7, 2017

No. 10 Oklahoma is the lowest seed to win the national championship in WCWS history. https://t.co/rZnGMa4nE3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 7, 2017

Oklahoma sweeps Florida to win its second straight national championship! #WCWS pic.twitter.com/eixyDvQ1CU — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 7, 2017

"People don't know what it means to be champions. Oklahoma invented it." Back to back WCWS Champs! Fifth natty this year! #ChampU🏆 pic.twitter.com/0XU4IzYLsX — Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) June 7, 2017

Oklahoma defends its title to win its 4th WCWS in school history! They're the 4th school to win back-to-back titles in softball. pic.twitter.com/YTUUR3Mfzm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 7, 2017

