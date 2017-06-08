Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 6/8/17
On Wednesday afternoon, Luna Simone Stephens, the daughter of singer John Legend and actress, social media star and model Chrissy Teigen, decided to take her talents from the sandlot to the pitcher’s mound. Well, it was actually right in front of the batter’s box, because she’s only 1 year old, y’all, and her arm strength isn’t there … yet. But, just wait on it.
Today she may need mommy and daddy’s assistance, but give it about 15 more years and you’ll be hearing about Luna on Rivals and Scout. The ceremonial first pitch preceded the Minnesota Twins-Seattle Mariners tilt at Safeco Field in Seattle.
Gucci Mane has finally scored his first platinum plaque as a lead artist.
Queen Sugar director Victoria Mahoney makes pilot directing debut with upcoming Freeform series Misfits.
Portland, Oregon, man accused of stabbing three men who were defending two women on a train has been indicted on 15 charges.
Dear White People‘s Antoinette Robertson: “It’s a lot easier to empower little girls than it is to heal broken women.”
Oprah Winfrey: “I can’t afford Underground.”
