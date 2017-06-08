Up Next

What Had Happened Was: 6/8/17

    With the help of mother Chrissy Teigen, center, and father John Legend, Luna Stephens throws out the ceremonial first pitch to Robinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners before a game between the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field on June 6, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won the game 12-3. Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
    On Wednesday afternoon, Luna Simone Stephens, the daughter of singer John Legend and actress, social media star and model Chrissy Teigen, decided to take her talents from the sandlot to the pitcher’s mound. Well, it was actually right in front of the batter’s box, because she’s only 1 year old, y’all, and her arm strength isn’t there … yet. But, just wait on it.

    Today she may need mommy and daddy’s assistance, but give it about 15 more years and you’ll be hearing about Luna on Rivals and Scout. The ceremonial first pitch preceded the Minnesota Twins-Seattle Mariners tilt at Safeco Field in Seattle.

