What Had Happened Was: 6/8/17

With the help of mother Chrissy Teigen, center, and father John Legend, Luna Stephens throws out the ceremonial first pitch to Robinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners before a game between the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field on June 6, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won the game 12-3.

GAME. BLOUSES.

On Wednesday afternoon, Luna Simone Stephens, the daughter of singer John Legend and actress, social media star and model Chrissy Teigen, decided to take her talents from the sandlot to the pitcher’s mound. Well, it was actually right in front of the batter’s box, because she’s only 1 year old, y’all, and her arm strength isn’t there … yet. But, just wait on it.

Today she may need mommy and daddy’s assistance, but give it about 15 more years and you’ll be hearing about Luna on Rivals and Scout. The ceremonial first pitch preceded the Minnesota Twins-Seattle Mariners tilt at Safeco Field in Seattle.

With @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend by her side, young Luna’s first pitch at the @Mariners game was a family affair – it was Legendary. pic.twitter.com/TIw6CzStLZ — MLB (@MLB) June 7, 2017

Many thanks to @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend for letting Luna throw out our first pitch. It was a heater right down the pipe. pic.twitter.com/82rN226snK — Mariners (@Mariners) June 7, 2017

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s daughter, Luna, threw out the first pitch at the Mariners game 🎥: https://t.co/kXK0HeBGW5 pic.twitter.com/HgJtuMcx62 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 7, 2017

BLESSINGS

Georgetown has just accepted several descendants of slaves sold to save the school. Meet the Thomas siblings who will be #Hoyas this fall pic.twitter.com/8in7tTO8MN — Rachel Swarns (@rachelswarns) June 7, 2017

From Compton to Oxford, TCU football player Caylin Moore is officially a Rhodes Scholar & will attend Oxford in the fall #BlackHistoryYear pic.twitter.com/rS8cYbQDn2 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 7, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

This man played Barney the dinosaur for 10 years — here's what it was like pic.twitter.com/RbdrQ5UxBD — Business Insider (@businessinsider) June 7, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Gucci Mane has finally scored his first platinum plaque as a lead artist.

Queen Sugar director Victoria Mahoney makes pilot directing debut with upcoming Freeform series Misfits.

Portland, Oregon, man accused of stabbing three men who were defending two women on a train has been indicted on 15 charges.

Dear White People‘s Antoinette Robertson: “It’s a lot easier to empower little girls than it is to heal broken women.”

Oprah Winfrey: “I can’t afford Underground.”

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. LIVING LIFE ON THE EDGE

Swimming with sharks in the Bahamas with bae 🦈🌊💕 pic.twitter.com/gQvjCc6YMz — Ambitious Girl ❤ (@KimiKouture) June 5, 2017

2. I DON’T ALWAYS DANCE

3. SHE KNEW WHAT IT WAS WHEN SHE SIGNED UP

michelle obama wrote yara shahidis recommendation letters but she was finding malia a roomate on the low https://t.co/2AmQ37a15m — get a job challenge (@chkentndrs) June 7, 2017

Yara Shahidi and Malia Obama are going to be attending Harvard at the same time. pic.twitter.com/DIroaUe0ie — candle jenner (@whoa_itsimani) June 7, 2017

ICYMI

The icon, the Hall of Famer, the Answer. Whatever you want to call him, @alleniverson turns 42 today. pic.twitter.com/usYAYsm37F — ESPN (@espn) June 7, 2017

UGK ft. OutKast – Int'l Players Anthem (I Choose You) | Official Music Video | In honor of it being this songs 10 year anniversary today pic.twitter.com/BuCZisNag7 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 7, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

Poet Gwendolyn Brooks, the first African American to win the Pulitzer Prize, would have turned 100 years old today! pic.twitter.com/HG6cnLmzU1 — The Root (@TheRoot) June 7, 2017

Happy birthday to Nikki Giovanni who was born on this day in 1943! #ThugLife pic.twitter.com/xuzH1KFMxS — For Harriet (@ForHarriet) June 7, 2017

Legendary artist Prince was born on this day in 1958. Today would have been his 59th birthday. pic.twitter.com/FTThPxsJwv — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 7, 2017