What Had Happened Was: 6/9/17
Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban had his head repeatedly bashed into the ice by Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby during the first period of the Penguins’ 6-0 victory over the Predators in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Crosby — and Subban — only received a minor two-minute penalty for holding, which seems light for a player “bashing” another’s head into the ice.
But the receipts — video evidence, in this case — tell the story itself. Take a look at what led up to the incident, and check out the GIF of the play — heck, there’s even a photo of Crosby sitting on Subban as he pushes his head into the ice if you’d like to be the determiner of whether Crosby was in fact smushing Subban’s head. It’s a bad look, as even people who have no dog in the fight clearly see Crosby should’ve been given a harsher penalty; the ref literally skated right over to the play and still thought it warranted an equal penalty for both sides.
We’ll see if the NHL decides to levy a harsher punishment after reviewing the incident.
Killing of five bald men in Mozambique is linked to a new superstitious belief that bald men have gold in their head.
Harris County, Texas, Deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband, Terry, have been indicted for the murder of John Hernandez.
Dave Chappelle donates $50,000 in proceeds from Flint, Michigan, show to the city: “I’m not taking a dime.”
Compton, California’s, youngest mayor, Aja Brown, wins a second term in office.
Woman who says she was raped by a guard in Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s jail is awarded $6.7 million in lawsuit.
