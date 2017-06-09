What Had Happened Was: 6/9/17

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) and Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) battle for a loose puck during the first period in Game Five of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Finals on June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban had his head repeatedly bashed into the ice by Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby during the first period of the Penguins’ 6-0 victory over the Predators in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Crosby — and Subban — only received a minor two-minute penalty for holding, which seems light for a player “bashing” another’s head into the ice.

But the receipts — video evidence, in this case — tell the story itself. Take a look at what led up to the incident, and check out the GIF of the play — heck, there’s even a photo of Crosby sitting on Subban as he pushes his head into the ice if you’d like to be the determiner of whether Crosby was in fact smushing Subban’s head. It’s a bad look, as even people who have no dog in the fight clearly see Crosby should’ve been given a harsher penalty; the ref literally skated right over to the play and still thought it warranted an equal penalty for both sides.

We’ll see if the NHL decides to levy a harsher punishment after reviewing the incident.

Sidney Crosby gives PK Subban the world’s worst CPR lesson pic.twitter.com/FUieqHKBHy — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 9, 2017

Hockey, where Sidney Crosby can hold Subban down and punch him for 30 seconds right in front of the ref and have it only be even penalties. — Andrew Bucholtz (@AndrewBucholtz) June 9, 2017

Penguins Sidney Crosby holds down Predators P.K. Subban in the first period. #StanleyCup #NSHvsPIT pic.twitter.com/mXkt5RO4HC — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) June 9, 2017

Crosby works over Subban and Brad Meier standing there watching the whole thing. And then he gives out coincidental minors? Are you kidding? — Ken Campbell (@THNKenCampbell) June 9, 2017

If someone did to Crosby what Crosby just did to Subban, Canadian Parliament would intervene. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) June 9, 2017

Sidney Crosby repeatedly pushes PK Subban's head into the ice. They somehow receive matching penalties. pic.twitter.com/Xk4cHK2os6 — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) June 9, 2017

Lavi on Crosby's abuse of Subban: "I really don't understand it. I saw my guy get his head hit into the ice 10 times." — Thomas Willis (@TomAWillis) June 9, 2017

BLESSINGS

BREAKING: UK gets its 1st Sikh woman MP, Preet Gill in Edgbaston. Victory for Sikh representation in the UK Parliament! @Preet4Edgbaston pic.twitter.com/zczN7qitHm — Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) June 9, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Queen of Soul is in tears as "Aretha Franklin Way" street sign is revealed for cheering fans in downtown Detroit. pic.twitter.com/bTJguKrBXr — Freep Entertainment (@FreepEnt) June 8, 2017

Archaeologists unearth an ancient Aztec temple in #MexicoCity where players were decapitated while playing a deadly ball game for Montezuma pic.twitter.com/KpaUpLkpwW — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 8, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Killing of five bald men in Mozambique is linked to a new superstitious belief that bald men have gold in their head.

Harris County, Texas, Deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband, Terry, have been indicted for the murder of John Hernandez.

Dave Chappelle donates $50,000 in proceeds from Flint, Michigan, show to the city: “I’m not taking a dime.”

Compton, California’s, youngest mayor, Aja Brown, wins a second term in office.

Woman who says she was raped by a guard in Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s jail is awarded $6.7 million in lawsuit.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. CALL HER, BEEP HER, IF YOU WANNA REACH HER

Sis, you haven't aged a day so we can pretend it's 15 years ago and you can give us another season. https://t.co/d7yoGVSDn1 — $nazzy Mami (@WasssupAsia) June 8, 2017

2. THIS IS A HAIR-RAISING DEVELOPMENT

If you've never seen a husky with absolutely no body hair then here you go. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/BQww3jUbmB — Shishou 🌐 (@OmonaKami) June 8, 2017

3. SHE PUT A SPELL ON YOU

How many times has Tristan gone scoreless in these Finals so far? pic.twitter.com/7foY99qh5Q — Mike Ryan (@MichaelRyanRuiz) June 8, 2017

ICYMI

'Bubba' Wallace set to become the first black NASCAR Cup Series driver in over a decade https://t.co/bccjTzjW3z pic.twitter.com/ean6J0gtD3 — Blavity (@Blavity) June 8, 2017

Rough week for Tyronn Lue: Cavs are down 3-0, and Reebok is launching an Allen Iverson shoe celebrating the "stepover" — he's ON the box. pic.twitter.com/khpZLjjLKd — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) June 8, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

"AT tHe eND Of thE DAy iT's jUSt BaSKETbaLL" pic.twitter.com/vxjkWOgRGk — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 8, 2017