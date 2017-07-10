Up Next
What Had Happened Was
What Had Happened Was: 7/10/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
- Two-time Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson won the 100-meter dash at the Anniversary Games in London in under 11 seconds wearing trainers instead of the traditional spikes. After the event the Jamaican explained the shoe wear decision to reporters.
“The spikes I have I am not confident with and hurt my Achilles so I am running in flats,” she said.
“They have spikes but they are very petite. They are built especially for me and made lighter.”
- The Houston Astros absolutely destroyed the Toronto Blue Jays, 19-1, in their last game before the All-Star break. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa homered twice as the American League West leaders “became just the fifth team in the past 40 years to reach 60 wins before the All-Star Game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.”
- The top pick in this year’s NBA draft, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Markelle Fultz, will be sidelined for the next week and some change by an ankle injury he suffered when the 76ers played the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas on Saturday. What was thought to be a high ankle sprain was later revealed to be a tweak.
- Dennis Smith Jr. is ridiculously good. Like the Dallas Mavericks really got a steal by drafting the former North Carolina State guard, because he has gone off during Las Vegas Summer League games. To the point that users on social media question how on this green earth Smith slipped to No. 9 overall.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. IT’S A HARD KNOCK LIFE
2. HISTORY SMCHISHTORY
3. RIGHT HAND PUT LIL BABY IN A SPIRAL