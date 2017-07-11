What Had Happened Was: 7/11/17

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees competes in the final round of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was named the champion of the 2017 Home Run Derby after blasting his way past Miami’s Justin Bour, Los Angeles’ Cody Bellinger, and Minnesota’s Miguel Sano in the final round. The superstar rookie’s 47 bombs, including the night’s longest shot of 513 feet, fell short of the Derby record (Giancarlo Stanton, 61), but traveled a mind-boggling 3.9 miles.

“I’ve batted with him in the second group during BP,” said Yankees catcher and Derby contestant Gary Sanchez, “so nothing he was doing out there tonight surprised me. Maybe some other people that haven’t seen him take BP were a little bit surprised. But that’s what I see all the time.”

At 37 years old, Venus Williams defeated 19-year-old Ana Konjuh, 6-3, 6-2, in Wimbledon’s round of 16 to become the tournament’s oldest quarter finalist since Martina Navratilova in 1994. Williams will face French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko for a spot in the semifinals.

to become the tournament’s oldest quarter finalist since Martina Navratilova in 1994. Williams will face French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko for a spot in the semifinals. The four black men who broke the SEC football color barrier will be honored at the 2017 SEC Championship game, commissioner Greg Sankey announced. At the December game, the conference will celebrate former University of Kentucky players Nate Northington, Wilbur Hackett, Houston Hogg and Greg Page, 50 years after Northington became the first black man to play in an SEC conference game.

De'Aaron Fox's since-deleted tweet, presumably in reference to no rematch with Ball. pic.twitter.com/tnHVfOxAAw — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) July 10, 2017

When DeMar DeRozan seems like he cares more in the Drew League than when he's playing in Toronto 😂 pic.twitter.com/jMkVs4PMMG — Spark ⚡️ Sports (@Spark_Sports_) July 10, 2017

Celtics' Jaylen Brown hosting a party for young NBA stars tonight with Fultz, Ball, Ingram, Tatum & others attending https://t.co/PZIe6YAQIN — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 10, 2017

“Bo Jackson says hello!” — Kansas City Royals slugger Bo Jackson crushes a 450-foot leadoff home run at the 1989 MLB All-Star Game, propelling him to being named the Midsummer Classic’s MVP.

