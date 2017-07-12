What Had Happened Was: 7/12/17

VENUS WILLIAMS (USA) during day eight match of the 2017 Wimbledon on July 11, 2017, at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

GAME. BLOUSES.

BALLGAME! Robinson Cano's homer in the 10th gives the AL the 2-1 win. WHAT A GAME. #ASG pic.twitter.com/hblbSM3XU6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2017

All-time All-Star Game series. 43-43-2 AL: 361 runs

NL: 361 runs — CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) July 12, 2017

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. I GET BY WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS!

Jose Altuve needed a little boost to take a photo with Aaron Judge 😂 pic.twitter.com/RYckSXjyJB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 11, 2017

2. HE’S RIGHT, YOU KNOW

'Aladdin': Disney struggles to find stars for its live-action movie https://t.co/hELjMDcrjX pic.twitter.com/J899aWEN5a — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 11, 2017

3. WHEN YOU PLAY YOURSELF

When you already picked your character in Tekken & your brother still tryna decide. pic.twitter.com/0CybBU3vx3 — Craig The DJ (@DJTGIF) July 12, 2017

ICYMI

The hardest part about @CP3 leaving the @LAClippers?

Telling Little Chris.

The PG opens up in an exclusive interviewhttps://t.co/wkTQBhF9AD — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) July 11, 2017

On THIS DAY IN SPORTS History

Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Bulls for $25 million. At the time, it was the largest one-year contract in the history of team sports. That season, Jordan averaged 29.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game as he led Chicago to a 69-13 record and its second championship in as many seasons since coming out of retirement.

Picture-Perfect