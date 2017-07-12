Up Next
What Had Happened Was
What Had Happened Was: 7/12/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
- Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather had their first face-to-face Tuesday during the first stop of their promotional tour. It was full of pretty uncreative and crude banter between the pair. Mayweather, as is his fancy, talked about how rich he is, and McGregor, known for racially insensitive comments in the past (see: Diaz, Nate and Sanchez, Diego), called his opponent a “boy” and told instructed him to “dance for me.”
- Venus Williams defeated Jelena Ostapenko, 6-3, 7-5, on Tuesday morning to become the oldest player to advance to the Wimbledon semifinals since 1994. She won her 86th match at the London tournament and has now tied her sister, Serena Williams, for the third-most victories in the event by a woman in the Open era. With the win, the Women’s Tennis Association insider account tweeted out that Williams had re-entered the top 10 and could move into the top 5, which she has not done since January 2011, if she wins the Wimbledon title.
- In the middle of the night Wednesday, former Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agreed to a one-year, $18 million deal to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. Caldwell-Pope, who just a week ago was about to sign a $4.9 million qualifying offer to remain in Detroit, is now on arguably a better team, one of the top 10 highest paid shooting guards in the league, and could possibly still be around next season if fellow Klutch Sports client LeBron James decides to join the Lakers, as well.
- Round and round the search for a new Miami Marlins ownership goes, where it’ll stop, no one really knows. In the past 60 hours, reports have come out that Miami businessman Jorge Mas and the team had struck a deal, a group headlined by Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan had swooped in for $1.2 billion to buy the team, and on Tuesday that Miami rapper Pitbull was aligning himself with former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and others to take over the team.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. I GET BY WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS!
2. HE’S RIGHT, YOU KNOW
3. WHEN YOU PLAY YOURSELF
ICYMI
On THIS DAY IN SPORTS History
Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Bulls for $25 million. At the time, it was the largest one-year contract in the history of team sports. That season, Jordan averaged 29.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game as he led Chicago to a 69-13 record and its second championship in as many seasons since coming out of retirement.