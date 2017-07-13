What Had Happened Was: 7/13/17

NBA player Kevin Durant accepts the Best Championship Performance award onstage at The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook headlined winners at the 2017 ESPYS. After the show’s host, Peyton Manning, began the night by poking fun at that awkward relationship between the two former teammates, Durant earned the ESPY for best championship performance and Westbrook was named the best male athlete. Here’s the complete list of ESPY winners.

After the show’s host, Peyton Manning, began the night by poking fun at that awkward relationship between the two former teammates, Durant earned the ESPY for best championship performance and Westbrook was named the best male athlete. Here’s the complete list of ESPY winners. Richard Sherman has a message for NFL players seeking big paydays. With their NBA counterparts signing massive deals, the Seattle Seahawks cornerback was asked by ESPN’s Jalen Rose on the ESPYS red carpet what it would take for NFL athletes to ink big guaranteed contracts. “If we want as the NFL, as a union, to get anything done, players have to be willing to strike. That’s the thing that guys need to 100 percent realize,” Sherman said.

With their NBA counterparts signing massive deals, the Seattle Seahawks cornerback was asked by ESPN’s Jalen Rose on the ESPYS red carpet what it would take for NFL athletes to ink big guaranteed contracts. “If we want as the NFL, as a union, to get anything done, players have to be willing to strike. That’s the thing that guys need to 100 percent realize,” Sherman said. Lonzo Ball had a spectacular night in the Las Vegas Summer League. With LeBron James watching in the crowd and Nikes (not his signature Big Baller Brand ZO2 Primes) on his feet, the Los Angeles Lakers’ rookie point guard dropped 36 points, 11 assists, 8 rebounds and 5 steals in an exhilarating 103-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. AIN’T NO TELLIN’ WHEN THE HENNY IN THE SYSTEM

When the Henn gives you the courage to send that DM you'll regret in the morning pic.twitter.com/sCWB5kKw2Y — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 12, 2017

2. PETTY PEYTON

LOLLLLL Kevin Durant NOT having this Peyton Manning joke and then Brodie 🤐🤐🤐 pic.twitter.com/UgUEyHdSvO — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) July 13, 2017

3. IN LINE AT McDONALD’S LIKE …

ICYMI

It was only fitting that @Jarrius was chosen to be the recipient of this year’s Jimmy V Award. (via @TheUndefeated) https://t.co/fwp3Y2JCTI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 12, 2017

ON THIS DAY IN SPORTS History

At the age of 30, and with one year left on his contract with the Cleveland Browns, running back Jim Brown announced his retirement from the NFL to pursue a career in acting. When he left the game after nine NFL seasons, Brown was the league’s all-time record holder for single-season rushing yards (1,863 in 1963), career rushing yards (12,312), rushing touchdowns (106), total touchdowns (126) and all-purpose yards (15,549).

Picture-Perfect