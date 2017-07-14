Up Next

What Had Happened Was: 7/14/17

    US player Venus Williams returns against Britain’s Johanna Konta during their women’s singles semi-final match on the tenth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 13, 2017. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
    • Venus Williams won her semifinal match on Thursday morning at Wimbledon and is headed to her first title match there since 2009. She is seeking her sixth Wimbledon title, and with a victory, the 37-year-old would become the oldest woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in the Open era.
    • Before the Indiana Pacers traded All-Star forward Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 6, the team reportedly flirted with the Golden State Warriors about a straight-up swap of George for Klay Thompson. The Warriors declined, and George was instead paired up with league MVP Russell Westbrook.
    • In a play to improve the Chicago White Sox prospect pool and the Chicago Cubs’ starting pitching rotation, the crosstown rivals executed a trade that sent the White Sox’s Jose Quintana to the defending World Series champs for their top hitting prospect, Eloy Jimenez; top pitching prospect, Dylan Cease; and Class A infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete.

    ON THIS DAY IN SPORTS History

    On July 14, 1987, Major League Baseball renamed the Rookie of the Year Award to honor former Brooklyn Dodgers great Jackie Robinson, who became the first African-American to play in the league when general manager Branch Rickey brought him on to the Dodgers in 1947. The players who won the Jackie Robinson Award that season: former San Diego Padres catcher Benito Santiago and former home run king Mark McGwire, then of the Oakland Athletics.

