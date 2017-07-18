What Had Happened Was: 7/18/17

Lonzo Ball (L) #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers accepts the NBA Summer League 2017 Most Valuable Player award from NBA Summer League co-founder and vice president for business operations Albert Hall before the championship game of the 2017 Summer League against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 17, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

GAME. BLOUSES.

The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2017 Las Vegas Summer League title. Playing without star rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, who sat out of the championship with a mild calf strain in his right leg, the Lakers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, 110-98. With 30 points and 10 rebounds, Lakers rookie forward Kyle Kuzma was honored as the game’s MVP, although Ball was named the MVP of the league after averaging 16.3 points, a league-leading 9.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1 block in six games.

Playing without star rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, who sat out of the championship with a mild calf strain in his right leg, the Lakers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, 110-98. With 30 points and 10 rebounds, Lakers rookie forward Kyle Kuzma was honored as the game’s MVP, although Ball was named the MVP of the league after averaging 16.3 points, a league-leading 9.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1 block in six games. The Houston Rockets are up for sale. After 24 years at the helm, 74-year-old Rockets owner Leslie Alexander announced that he’s selling the NBA team he bought in 1993 for $85 million. Now, Forbes estimates that the team is worth $1.65 billion. Under Alexander, the Rockets won their only two titles in franchise history in 1994 and 1995, and the team is looking for a third title after signing MVP runner-up James Harden to a record $228 million extension and trading for All-Star guard Chris Paul.

After 24 years at the helm, 74-year-old Rockets owner Leslie Alexander announced that he’s selling the NBA team he bought in 1993 for $85 million. Now, Forbes estimates that the team is worth $1.65 billion. Under Alexander, the Rockets won their only two titles in franchise history in 1994 and 1995, and the team is looking for a third title after signing MVP runner-up James Harden to a record $228 million extension and trading for All-Star guard Chris Paul. Michael Vick has some advice for Colin Kaepernick. On Fox Sports 1’s Speak For Yourself, the former NFL quarterback said that Kaepernick should cut his Afro, or consider going back to cornrows, in order to increase his chances of landing an NFL job. “I don’t think he should represent himself in that way in terms of just the hairstyle. Just go clean-cut,” Vick said.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. TOMMY BOY HASN’T CHANGED ONE BIT

Possibly Tom Brady's first ever media interview in the summer of 1994 🏈 #tbt @PadreAthletics @serrapadresfb pic.twitter.com/fvXKujqyLN — Serra High School (@SerraSanMateo) July 13, 2017

2. NO LOVE FOR DAVE GETTLEMAN …

3. … ABSOLUTELY NONE

I want to publicly say @Panthers is off my list of teams I won't play for due to the firing of that snake Dave gettleman! 😎😎👌🏽✊🏽 — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) July 17, 2017

ICYMI

A black man is now the GM of the @nyknicks. Here, he speaks to @MarcJSpearsESPN about his journey to the top. https://t.co/UndOSFvGKm — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) July 17, 2017

ON THIS DAY IN SPORTS History

At “about 2:15 in the morning” on July 18, 1996, the Los Angeles Lakers inked free agent Shaquille O’Neal to a seven-year, $121 million deal after the big man spent four years as a member of the Orlando Magic. The signing immediately raised Lakers ticket prices, with the cheapest reported seat at The Forum increasing from $9.50 to $21. With O’Neal, the Lakers would go on to win three consecutive NBA titles from 2000-02.

Picture-Perfect

Paul Pierce signs a contract with Boston to retire with the Celtics. ☘ (via @celtics) MORE: https://t.co/KqZoIYTWWW pic.twitter.com/bc3BIo62K5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 17, 2017