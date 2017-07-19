What Had Happened Was: 7/19/17

GAME. BLOUSES.

The NBA and its new jersey brand partner, Nike, announced that the traditional “home” and “road” jerseys are now a thing of the past. Starting this season, “home” jerseys will now be called the “Association Edition,” while the away fits will now be known as the “Icon Edition.” These editions will be available to all 30 teams when the season tips off on Oct. 17, and later in the season, the sports brand conglomerate will unveil two more jerseys inspired by the pros and the communities for which the teams play. Eight lucky teams will also release “Classic Edition” jerseys in the fall that pull from the franchises’ most iconic jerseys from the past.

Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett has advice for kids interested in creativity and sports: You can do both and should pursue both passions or interests. Bennett, who is the Creative Director of Awesomeness for his Imagination Agency and the author of a children’s series based on his own daughter, has spent much of the NFL offseason discussing being an athlete and how others pigeonhole folks who show a strong ability to play sports. Last summer, Bennett told The Undefeated that his best seasons as a football player have always come when he was given the most room to create — he won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots the same year he released his AJ series.

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick attempted to clarify the comments he made about Colin Kaepernick on Monday, when he went on television and said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback needed to cut his hair to make himself more presentable, and that he wasn't out of the league because of his protest but because his play didn't merit making a roster. After a ton of backlash, Vick posted a statement on social media stating that "Kaepernick's hair has nothing to do with him not being on an NFL roster" and that he's "looking forward to seeing him on the field again." Kaepernick responded by posting the definition of Stockholm syndrome.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. GET YO STATS UP, SON!

My Durability rating must've not allowed my 2k rating to be at least 95🤔🤔!!!! Gotta work on that #TheProcess — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 18, 2017

2. DEARLY BELOVED

Carlos Beltran hadn't used his glove in a game in more than two months, so the #Astros held a funeral for it. pic.twitter.com/Y1AUdMe1NF — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) July 18, 2017

3. OLD AGE AND TREACHERY

Aaron Judge facing Bartolo Colon. Judge was 4 when Colon made his MLB debut. pic.twitter.com/I1BY6Yi0WC — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 19, 2017

ICYMI

ON THIS DAY IN SPORTS History

Hall of Fame boxer and career social activist Muhammad Ali lights the Olympic torch for the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. The three-time heavyweight champion had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease a decade prior and made a surprise appearance at Centennial Olympic Park to create one of the most iconic images of all time: a shaking, silent Ali barely holding on to the lit torch but never letting it fall.

Picture-Perfect