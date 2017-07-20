What Had Happened Was: 7/20/17

GAME. BLOUSES.

Police suspend investigation of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott over lack of witnesses and inability to contact the victim in an alleged assault that recently occurred at a Dallas bar. “No witnesses have come forward to provide any additional information about this incident,” the Dallas Police Department said in a statement. Elliott, though, is still under investigation by the NFL for a 2016 domestic violence accusation.

Today, O.J. Simpson will appear in front of the Nevada Board of Parole. The former NFL running back and Heisman Trophy winner will learn whether he'll walk free or continue to serve his nine-to-33-year sentence for 12 convictions surrounding a sports memorabilia sting operation in which he was involved in 2007. ESPN's Outside The Lines will cover the parole hearing in a 90-minute special set to air at 1 p.m. EST featuring Jason Reid, The Undefeated's senior NFL writer.

Dikembe Mutombo is interested in owning the Houston Rockets. The Hall of Fame big man, who played in Houston from 2004 to the time he retired in 2009, announced that he's seeking partners to join him in putting together a bid for the franchise, which was recently put up for sale by longtime Rockets owner Leslie Alexander. "It's one of the best franchises right now. It's really the right time," Mutombo said.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of #OJSimpson's parole hearing this Thursday: https://t.co/9UvuMlLIbf — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) July 18, 2017

The end of an era. 😥 pic.twitter.com/Xu8LkP1JPn — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 19, 2017

A fresh haircut and clean cut look is essential to being hired as a quarterback in the NFL… pic.twitter.com/bq8Sn7t16C — Joe Caporoso (@JCaporoso) July 19, 2017

Stuart Scott would've turned 52 today. He's not here now, but his presence is always felt.

A letter of gratitude:https://t.co/OJZVWKmwgG — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) July 19, 2017

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Hank Aaron, Major League Baseball’s all-time home run leader, launched a long ball off California Angels right-hander Dick Drago for the 755th and final homer of his 23-year career. Aaron’s record lasted for 31 years until San Francisco Giants outfielder Barry Bonds hit No. 756 in August 2007.

Stuart Scott would have celebrated his 52nd birthday today. We miss you, Stuart. pic.twitter.com/7huMVxRlvN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 19, 2017