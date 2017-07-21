What Had Happened Was: 7/21/17

Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

GAME. BLOUSES.

All eyes were on O.J. Simpson (again) , as many in the country tuned in to see whether the former NFL running back would be granted parole nine years into a possible 33-year sentence for a 2007 robbery. After jokes with the parole board, long-winded responses from the former Heisman Trophy winner and a Kansas City Chiefs tie, Simpson’s request for parole was granted, and the 70-year-old is eligible to leave the Nevada correctional facility as early as Oct. 1.

, as many in the country tuned in to see whether the former NFL running back would be granted parole nine years into a possible 33-year sentence for a 2007 robbery. After jokes with the parole board, long-winded responses from the former Heisman Trophy winner and a Kansas City Chiefs tie, Simpson’s request for parole was granted, and the 70-year-old is eligible to leave the Nevada correctional facility as early as Oct. 1. Wouldn’t you know that of all the NCAA sanctions and various scandals that have littered former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze’s tenure, the one that caused him to lose his job was a one-minute call to an escort service. Freeze, a devout Christian, had survived inquiries into his recruiting practices and a player smoking weed with a gas mask, only to be brought down by phone records — no audio of the phone conversation, as of now — released by former Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt.

and various scandals that have littered former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze’s tenure, the one that caused him to lose his job was a one-minute call to an escort service. Freeze, a devout Christian, had survived inquiries into his recruiting practices and a player smoking weed with a gas mask, only to be brought down by phone records — no audio of the phone conversation, as of now — released by former Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt. Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson hit an off-balance, go-ahead 3-pointer with just 13 seconds remaining to give Chicago an 82-80 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Sparks. Dolson’s 15 points and teammate Courtney Vandersloot’s double-double (14 points, 14 assists) led to the Sparks’ first home loss of the season.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. GO SHAWTY!

Happy Bday to my lil bro @BenSimmons25!!! That boi 21 now. Uh-Oh!! Let's go have a Shirley temple with a twist. 😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 20, 2017

2. RIGHTTTTTT

OJ: "I'm going to try to be a better Christian." Jesus: pic.twitter.com/o4hpCHp4uc — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 20, 2017

3. MOVE! GET OUT THE WAY!

Let us take a moment to remember the most disrespectful act in movie history, when Jesus Shuttlesworth dropped Denzel & stunted on his grave pic.twitter.com/SKBlv3XxKt — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) July 20, 2017

ICYMI

ON THIS DAY IN SPORTS History

Althea Gibson becomes the first African-American to win a major U.S. tennis championship by defeating Darlene Hurd in straight sets in 1957 to capture the U.S. Clay Court singles title in River Forest, Illinois. The then-29-year-old would go on to win the U.S. Open later that year and end her career with five Grand Slam singles titles.

Picture-Perfect

Westbrook's fight racism tee pic.twitter.com/iqEphkS9PF — Ashley Holcomb (@ashleyxholcomb) July 19, 2017