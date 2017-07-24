What Had Happened Was: 7/24/17

GAME. BLOUSES.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving no longer wants to play in The Land , per reports from ESPN over the weekend. The 25-year-old wants to be the focal point of a team and made his request directly to team owner Dan Gilbert. His wish list of landing spots includes the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

, per reports from ESPN over the weekend. The 25-year-old wants to be the focal point of a team and made his request directly to team owner Dan Gilbert. His wish list of landing spots includes the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. The WNBA played its All-Star Game in Seattle over the weekend , and the stars were out in full force. The Western Conference All-Stars ultimately prevailed, beating their Eastern conference counterparts 130-121 on Saturday at KeyArena. Minnesota’s Maya Moore and Los Angeles’ Nneka Ogwumike — the No. 1 overall draft picks from 2011 and 2012, respectively — had a field day, and although Moore ultimately received the All-Star Game MVP award, it really could have gone to Ogwumike. Moore finished with 23 points and three assists, while Ogwumike had 22 points and seven rebounds.

, and the stars were out in full force. The Western Conference All-Stars ultimately prevailed, beating their Eastern conference counterparts 130-121 on Saturday at KeyArena. Minnesota’s Maya Moore and Los Angeles’ Nneka Ogwumike — the No. 1 overall draft picks from 2011 and 2012, respectively — had a field day, and although Moore ultimately received the All-Star Game MVP award, it really could have gone to Ogwumike. Moore finished with 23 points and three assists, while Ogwumike had 22 points and seven rebounds. Former Syracuse forward James Southerland scored 23 points in 23 minutes to help lift Boeheim’s Army from a 25-point deficit in the second half to a 72-67 victory over Team FOE — coached by Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris and his twin brother, Marcus, who plays for the Boston Celtics — in The Basketball Tournament on Sunday afternoon. The Syracuse alumni are still in the running for the $2 million prize and will now advance to the Final Four in Baltimore.

One the best comebacks in Orange history! I didn't even have to speak to the officials once. @BoeheimsArmy on to the TBT Final Four — Jim Boeheim (@therealboeheim) July 23, 2017

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. WHAT’S GOOD WITH YA, FAM?

LeBron after finding out Kyrie asked for a trade…. pic.twitter.com/1ALf5a4hWc — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) July 21, 2017

2. THAT’S A LOW BLOW

Wow. I just realized that Conor is rocking a C.J. Watson jersey because that's who Floyd caught his wife texting… that's supreme trolling — Nubyjas Wilborn (@nwilborn19) July 23, 2017

3. ALL BY YOURSELF, ALL BY YOURSELF

ICYMI

As Detroit was in the midst of the 67 riots, the @tigers' Willie Horton left the stadium & headed for the communityhttps://t.co/QbmH4v67uI — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) July 21, 2017

ON THIS DAY IN SPORTS History

On July 24, 1964, Barry Lamar Bonds, major league baseball’s home run king, was born. Bonds toppled Hank Aaron’s 33-year-old home run record in 2007 and finished his 22-season career with 762 long balls, 1,996 RBIs and a .607 slugging percentage. Bonds, who started his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1986, won the National League MVP Award seven times and was selected to 14 All-Star teams.

Picture-Perfect

Ice Cube singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" is everything I could have dreamed of and more pic.twitter.com/W1VPf8tsg6 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) July 22, 2017