What Had Happened Was: 7/25/17

Derrick Rose, formerly #25 of the New York Knicks puts pressure on LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Derrick Rose has reached an agreement to join the Cleveland Cavaliers. The free-agent point guard and 2011 NBA MVP will sign a one-year deal, worth the veteran minimum of $2.1 million, after choosing the 2016 champion Cavaliers over the Los Angeles Lakers. In the wake of Cavs point guard Kyrie Irving requesting to be traded, Cleveland adds a talented yet historically injury-plagued player in Rose, who averaged 18 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 64 games last season with the New York Knicks.

on Tuesday to compete for a backup spot behind second-year starter Jared Goff. In March, the Cleveland Browns cut the 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, who played just five games in one season with the Browns. The tryout with the Chargers will mark Griffin’s first meeting with a team this offseason. Mike Tyson weighed in on the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight. The former heavyweight champion is giving the MMA-fighter-turned-boxer zero chance against the undefeated Mayweather, who’s hailed as one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers ever. “McGregor is going to get killed boxing,” Tyson said on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast.

🌹 🌹 🌹🌹🌹 Let's Rock G!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2017

When LeBron sees Derrick Rose show up to training camp with a cast and crutches already pic.twitter.com/xvd4LN2Cr1 — vinny (@vinC__1) July 25, 2017

There were 194 players selected before @AB84 – and he's not losing that chip on his shoulder anytime soon https://t.co/CsIMYgEZa3 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) July 25, 2017

On July 25, 1954, Walter Payton, one of the greatest running backs in history, was born. The man known simply as “Sweetness” dominated in 13 NFL seasons, earning nine Pro Bowl and five first-team All-Pro selections before retiring in 1987 as the league’s all-time leading rusher. Twelve years later, Payton died of bile duct cancer at the age of 45. The NFL honors his legacy through the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which is presented annually to a player for his off-the-field contributions through volunteer and charity work.

Now every NBA MVP winner from 2009-2016 is on either the Cavs or Warriors. pic.twitter.com/5DZsWlW0Lc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 24, 2017