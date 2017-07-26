Up Next
What Had Happened Was
What Had Happened Was: 7/26/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
- Out of 111 NFL players’ brains studied, researchers found that 110 had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), the degenerative disease caused by repeated blows to the head. Of the 111 brains tested, 44 belonged to former linemen and 20 were from running backs.
- The Prince William County (Virginia) Police Department accused then-Dallas Cowboys special teamer Lucky Whitehead of shoplifting on June 22. The Cowboys, based on that report, released Whitehead on Monday, after saying they would do their due diligence on the situation. Well, clearly neither the team nor the police did, as the police department released a statement on Tuesday that explained the man they charged in that shoplifting case was not Whitehead. Whitehead paid the price for several other Cowboys teammates who embarrassed the team earlier in the summer, including linebacker Damien Wilson, running back Ezekiel Elliott and cornerback Nolan Carroll.
- LeBron James is fighting fake news, one quote tweet at a time. After reports over the past few days by First Take host Stephen A. Smith and ESPN that James was blindsided by teammate Kyrie Irving’s trade request (and wanted to “beat his a–“) and Irving’s camp believing James’ camp leaked the news, James tweeted out to his 37.2 million followers that the reports were “#NotFacts” and that reporters should “Get another source.” ESPN.com said it “stands by its reporting.”
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. THE BROS THAT BALD TOGETHER, STAY TOGETHER
2. PULLING UP THE RECEIPTS LIKE
3. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!
ICYMI
ON THIS DAY IN SPORTS History
On July 25, 1941, NBA legend Nate “The Great” Thurmond was born. The former Golden State Warrior was the first player to record an official quadruple-double (22 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists, 12 blocks), and his 42 rebounds in a game have been bested by only Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell. The power forward/center was a seven-time All-Star and is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.