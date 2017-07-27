What Had Happened Was: 7/27/17

#27 Jozy Altidore of the United States celebrates after scoring a goal against Jamaica during the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final at Levi’s Stadium on July 26, 2017 in Santa Clara, California.

Game. Blouses.

The U.S. men’s national soccer team defeated Jamaica, 2-1, to win the Gold Cup. Forward Jozy Altidore drew first blood for the Americans, scoring from a direct free kick to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead. Yet Jamaica — playing without its starting goalkeeper, Andre Blake, who left the game in the 23rd minute with a hand injury — answered with an equalizer from Je-Vaughn Watson in the 50th minute. With the game tied at 1-1, Jordan Morris scored in the 88th minute to give the U.S. the victory.

Top three tweets

1. THE LAVAR FILES

1994 Jets Training Camp had some new faces including Art Monk, Ronnie Lott…and LaVar Ball. pic.twitter.com/uVO5vBLpSZ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 26, 2017

2. RICK CARLISLE IN FAYETTENAM!

Coach came down to da ville to hang w me and Ma today. See if y'all can catch us round da city today 👀 pic.twitter.com/lKqn0FwD02 — Dennis Smith Jr. (@Dennis1SmithJr) July 26, 2017

3. HYPE LEVEL: RIC FLAIR

The Rolex wearin', diamond ring wearin', kiss stealin', wheelin' dealin', limousine ridin', jet flyin' son of a gun! – @MauriceAllen360 pic.twitter.com/QAzJaDU7p1 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 25, 2017

ICYMI

On this day in 1993: Ken Griffey Jr. tied the MLB record for consecutive home run games https://t.co/wB6QZptK5l pic.twitter.com/ih7962i3Yn — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) July 26, 2017

On this day in sports history

Just after 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2001, then-NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue received a retirement letter from 33-year-old cornerback Deion Sanders. The abrupt announcement came just a year after the Washington Redskins signed Sanders, an eight-time first-team All-Pro, to a massive seven-year, $56 million contract. Yet, after just one season in Washington, Sanders left the game of football. In 2004, however, a 37-year-old Sanders came out of retirement to play for the Baltimore Ravens for two seasons.

Picture-perfect

Remember the kid that cried when his dad got him a bat? He hit a HR with that bat … and his dad caught it.

WATCH: https://t.co/QnsAe4H6TG pic.twitter.com/yqPZIAmGmi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 27, 2017