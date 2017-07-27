Up Next
What Had Happened Was
What Had Happened Was: 7/27/17
- The U.S. men’s national soccer team defeated Jamaica, 2-1, to win the Gold Cup. Forward Jozy Altidore drew first blood for the Americans, scoring from a direct free kick to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead. Yet Jamaica — playing without its starting goalkeeper, Andre Blake, who left the game in the 23rd minute with a hand injury — answered with an equalizer from Je-Vaughn Watson in the 50th minute. With the game tied at 1-1, Jordan Morris scored in the 88th minute to give the U.S. the victory.
- The Los Angeles Chargers acquired quarterback Cardale Jones in a trade with the Buffalo Bills. The deal sends a reported seventh-round conditional draft pick to Buffalo in exchange for the second-year signal-caller. The Bills selected Jones in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft, and he appeared in just one game last season, completing six passes for 96 yards. The Chargers traded for Jones a day after holding a private workout for free-agent quarterback Robert Griffin III. Though the tryout reportedly went well, Griffin remains unsigned.
- Richard Williams among latest inductees into the Black Tennis Hall of Fame (BTHOF). The legendary tennis coach, and father of stars Venus and Serena Williams, joined Yannick Noah, James Blake and James Ciccone as part of the 2017 BTHOF class. The four men were inducted during a ceremony at the BB&T Atlanta Open on Wednesday.
On this day in sports history
Just after 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2001, then-NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue received a retirement letter from 33-year-old cornerback Deion Sanders. The abrupt announcement came just a year after the Washington Redskins signed Sanders, an eight-time first-team All-Pro, to a massive seven-year, $56 million contract. Yet, after just one season in Washington, Sanders left the game of football. In 2004, however, a 37-year-old Sanders came out of retirement to play for the Baltimore Ravens for two seasons.