What Had Happened Was: 7/28/17

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters that he’s had talks with free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick this summer and that there is interest between the two sides. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco injured his back earlier this week and could miss anywhere from a week to a month of the regular season. Kaepernick, 29, could be a good fit in Baltimore because Ravens offensive assistant coach Greg Roman was an offensive coordinator for Kaepernick with the San Francisco 49ers. (Editor’s note: The Ravens signed arena league quarterback David Olson late Thursday night.)

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson donated $20,000 to the GoFundMe page for the 3-year-old daughter of a Brooklyn, New York, woman killed by a stray bullet earlier this month. Gibson, who spent the past eight seasons with the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder, is originally from Brooklyn and has lost multiple friends to gun violence since he joined the NBA in 2009.

Former NBA forward Lamar Odom opened up about his past battles with substance abuse and the night he almost died two years ago after being found in a coma following an accidental overdose at a Nevada brothel. Odom, 37, detailed in The Players' Tribune how his drug addiction ruined his 14-year career: "When I was like 32, 33 … I just wanted to get high all the time. That's it, just get high. And things got dark as hell."

Top three tweets

1. AYE, WE SAW YOU ON TV!

Rufus the pigeon's friends when they see he snuck on to the field to watch the Nats game from the batters box pic.twitter.com/2pI8o40R88 — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) July 27, 2017

2. STAY COOL, JUST GOTTA STAY COOL

LeBron walked on the court to make sure the score was right at his son's AAU game 😂 (via @overtime) pic.twitter.com/3mBueBjR6a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 28, 2017

3. CORNER POCKET

LSU running back Derrius Guice (@DhaSickest) has an interesting bowling form pic.twitter.com/kUrWoVac7y — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 28, 2017

ICYMI

On this day in sports history

On July 28, 1993, Ken Griffey Jr. hit himself into the history books when he tied the major league record for consecutive games with a home run. Facing the Minnesota Twins, “Junior” sent a rocket into the upper deck of Seattle’s Kingdome stadium in the seventh inning that measured 404 feet and upped Griffey’s season total to 40 home runs, the most in the majors. His eighth consecutive game with a home run tied him with New York Yankees first baseman Don Mattingly, who accomplished the feat in 1987.

On this day in 1993: Ken Griffey Jr. tied the MLB record for consecutive home run games https://t.co/wB6QZptK5l pic.twitter.com/ih7962i3Yn — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) July 26, 2017

Picture-perfect

Big CC has reached 2⃣,8⃣0⃣0⃣ career strikeouts and passed Cy Young for 20th place on MLB's all-time strikeouts list! Congrats @CC_Sabathia! pic.twitter.com/SqqUVfRIog — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 28, 2017