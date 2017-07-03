Up Next

What Had Happened Was: 7/3/17

    Jeff Horn of Australia punches Manny Pacquiao during the WBO World Welterweight Title Fight at Suncorp Stadium on July 2, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. Chris Hyde/Getty Images
    By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    On Saturday night, pretty much everyone outside of Brisbane, Austrailia, and boxer Jeff Horn’s team were caught off guard by the former teacher receiving a unanimous decision victory in his WBO world welterweight title fight against champion Manny Pacquiao. As ESPN boxing expert Dan Rafael put it, “Pacquiao had rocked Horn, bloodied him and nearly stopped him in a violently one-sided ninth round. But then the judges’ scorecards were read.”

    Judge Waleska Roldan, who scored a 117-111 card, and judges Chris Flores and Ramon Cerdan, identical 115-113 cards, all ruled that Horn had beaten the 38-year-old Philippines native despite what the rest of the world saw. (“ESPN.com scored the fight 117-111 for Pacquiao, and ESPN ringside analyst Teddy Atlas had it 116-111 for Pacquiao,” Rafael added.) Pacquiao has already stated he will exercise the rematch clause in his contract, so Horn-Pacquiao II is on the way.

    Athletes from all sports, including basketball, boxing and football, took to social media to voice their displeasure and disbelief over the outcome of the bout.

    Afghanistan’s all-girl robotics team is denied entry to the U.S., won’t be able to compete.

    In a divided America, James Baldwin’s fiery critiques reverberate anew.

    Halle Berry: My undying wish is to play Angela Davis in a biopic.

    Kanye West is reportedly done with Tidal.

    White student made “co-valedictorian” with black student, despite having lower GPA, lawsuit claims.

