What Had Happened Was: 7/3/17

Jeff Horn of Australia punches Manny Pacquiao during the WBO World Welterweight Title Fight at Suncorp Stadium on July 2, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia.

GAME. BLOUSES.

On Saturday night, pretty much everyone outside of Brisbane, Austrailia, and boxer Jeff Horn’s team were caught off guard by the former teacher receiving a unanimous decision victory in his WBO world welterweight title fight against champion Manny Pacquiao. As ESPN boxing expert Dan Rafael put it, “Pacquiao had rocked Horn, bloodied him and nearly stopped him in a violently one-sided ninth round. But then the judges’ scorecards were read.”

Judge Waleska Roldan, who scored a 117-111 card, and judges Chris Flores and Ramon Cerdan, identical 115-113 cards, all ruled that Horn had beaten the 38-year-old Philippines native despite what the rest of the world saw. (“ESPN.com scored the fight 117-111 for Pacquiao, and ESPN ringside analyst Teddy Atlas had it 116-111 for Pacquiao,” Rafael added.) Pacquiao has already stated he will exercise the rematch clause in his contract, so Horn-Pacquiao II is on the way.

Athletes from all sports, including basketball, boxing and football, took to social media to voice their displeasure and disbelief over the outcome of the bout.

Final punch statistics favored Manny Pacquiao, but Jeff Horn won WBO welterweight championship #PacquiaoHorn pic.twitter.com/ZxMIeH88hU — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 2, 2017

This is what's wrong with boxing. Horn was very game but I'm hard pressed to see how he could have won that fight by any stretch! #PacHorn — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) July 2, 2017

Classy @mannypacquiao classy. You're a better man than many of us. I would've gone off after that mess. #Truth — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) July 2, 2017

So the ref almost stops fight in round 9. Pacquiao lands 32% of his punches to Horn's 15% but somehow Horn gets the unanimous decision? 😡🤔 — Mike Miller (@MikeMiller_13) July 2, 2017

And here is why boxing is now on ESPN for free…SMH — Chauncey Billups (@1MrBigShot) July 2, 2017

Pacquiao-Horn on ESPN delivered a 1.8 metered market rating, making it the highest-rated fight on record for a cable network this decade. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 2, 2017

BLESSINGS

These sweet senior citizens are proving it’s never too late to find true love. https://t.co/iJsp5feDpp pic.twitter.com/OQitTGx470 — ABC News (@ABC) July 1, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

So tell me again why there's a cap on how much a player should get?? Don't answer that. Steph should be getting 400M this summer 5yrs. #JMTs https://t.co/jMYfI0umWK — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 1, 2017

How valuable is Stephen Curry? In 2010 Lacob bought Warriors for $450 million. Now worth $2.6 billion. — Ann Killion (@annkillion) July 1, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Afghanistan’s all-girl robotics team is denied entry to the U.S., won’t be able to compete.

In a divided America, James Baldwin’s fiery critiques reverberate anew.

Halle Berry: My undying wish is to play Angela Davis in a biopic.

Kanye West is reportedly done with Tidal.

White student made “co-valedictorian” with black student, despite having lower GPA, lawsuit claims.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. DON’T INTERRUPT MY BEAUTY REST

When she says wake her up at 5:15 and you wake her up at 5:15. https://t.co/NFldKaSMfS — Dez Caught It (@WiseNonsense) July 1, 2017

Tigress lashes out at tiger for waking her pic.twitter.com/ndbB9cpK1q — Nature is Amazing 🌴 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 1, 2017

2. LET THE PARTITIONERS SAY AMEN

What are Jay Z stans called? — Jay Hova Poontness (@Tendin2) June 30, 2017

3. MUSIC TO MY EARS

wow i love this song https://t.co/z5rVzkZCvs — THE SLUMFLOWER (@theslumflower) July 1, 2017

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are now facing a major lawsuit over those problematic T-shirts: https://t.co/UWSevXec6e pic.twitter.com/dIMvRuKe2j — Complex (@Complex) June 30, 2017

ICYMI

When you're Drake, you can do thathttps://t.co/xuXj62pJ9K — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 1, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

Have confirmed that this banner is legit, has been put up with other players' on drive outside of AmericanAirlines Arena. pic.twitter.com/LjJZoOIrEr — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 1, 2017