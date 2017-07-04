What Had Happened Was: 7/4/17

USA’s Venus Williams returns the ball to Belgium’s Elise Mertens during their tennis match at the Roland Garros 2017 French Open on June 2, 2017 in Paris.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Venus Williams defeated Elise Mertens in straight sets 7-6 (7), 6-4 on Monday in the first round of Wimbledon. The five-time champion is a 10th seed in this year’s tournament and is looking for her first Grand Slam title since 2008, which happened to also take place at Wimbledon.

Williams was competing in her first tennis match since being sued in a wrongful death lawsuit by the estate of a Florida man who died after a car crash that police say Williams caused. According to a police report, Williams had the right of way and went through an intersection on a green. She was stuck in the street as a result of there being traffic, and the wife of the deceased man T-boned Williams’ car.

After the match, Williams faced questions and excused herself from the news conference.

Venus Williams was asked about events outside of #wimbledon today in her post-match press conference pic.twitter.com/ewnDywOmRy — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 3, 2017

At 37 years old, Venus Williams steps out to begin her 20th #Wimbledon campaign… pic.twitter.com/mOgIzeFipp — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2017

Then and now: Hard to believe that it's a 20th Wimbledon for Venus Williams. In 1997, she lost first round. How far will she go in 2017? pic.twitter.com/4H7YNBbSXQ — AusTennisMag (@AusTennisMag) July 3, 2017

That Venus Williams video is heartbreaking. Nobody wins in that situation. Empathy is the order! — Cari Champion (@CariChampion) July 3, 2017

BLESSINGS

In an exclusive interview, '4:44' producer No I.D. talks pushing Jay-Z to make his most personal album in years https://t.co/kb522ID4Gj — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 1, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

The front page #OTD in 1964. President Johnson signs the Civil Rights Act. #nytimes pic.twitter.com/q16kePE9Qc — New York Times OTD (@OnThisDayNYT) July 3, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Snoop Dogg admits to getting the bootleg copy of JAY-Z’s 4:44: “I don’t got TIDAL.”

How housing aid is keeping U.S. cities segregated.

David Desper, 28, is charged with murder in the road rage killing of 18-year-old Bianca Roberson.

Facebook protects white men from hate speech above women, black children, the poor, Muslims.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. SAY WHAT?

2. IN A LEAGUE OF HIS OWN

Junior once said " if flies can fly, how come an elephant doesn't elephant?" so it's definitely Junior https://t.co/UFPCttWrxg — N-jay 🇨🇦🏀 (@_Njay3) July 3, 2017

Who was the best dumb character? pic.twitter.com/edTSWsVop8 — – (@A1_Jay) July 2, 2017

3. IT’S THE PRINCIPLE OF THE MATTER

me knowing I wouldn't have went but still wanted to be invited anyway https://t.co/lIIq91LiUZ — Beyonce's Godmother (@xojaylove) July 3, 2017

Me watching all my friends have fun on Snapchat wondering where my invite was pic.twitter.com/noIPNorqAa — Trevor Norris (@trevor_norris0) July 3, 2017

ICYMI

Get Right for the Summer Workout … featuring Kanye West and 2 Chainz pic.twitter.com/bzUPh6cEMJ — UCLA Basketball (@UCLAMBB) July 3, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

Two golf-playing sisters in Compton, California, are drawing attention for their small size and strong swing. https://t.co/Oe8nBqg5Wl pic.twitter.com/WOOjg1AWNV — ABC News (@ABC) July 3, 2017