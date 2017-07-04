Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 7/4/17
Venus Williams defeated Elise Mertens in straight sets 7-6 (7), 6-4 on Monday in the first round of Wimbledon. The five-time champion is a 10th seed in this year’s tournament and is looking for her first Grand Slam title since 2008, which happened to also take place at Wimbledon.
Williams was competing in her first tennis match since being sued in a wrongful death lawsuit by the estate of a Florida man who died after a car crash that police say Williams caused. According to a police report, Williams had the right of way and went through an intersection on a green. She was stuck in the street as a result of there being traffic, and the wife of the deceased man T-boned Williams’ car.
After the match, Williams faced questions and excused herself from the news conference.
Snoop Dogg admits to getting the bootleg copy of JAY-Z’s 4:44: “I don’t got TIDAL.”
How housing aid is keeping U.S. cities segregated.
David Desper, 28, is charged with murder in the road rage killing of 18-year-old Bianca Roberson.
Facebook protects white men from hate speech above women, black children, the poor, Muslims.
