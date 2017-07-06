Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 7/6/17
Oh, you don’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
Just two games into NBA summer league action, and Boston Celtics rookie small forward Jayson Tatum is already turning heads. In Monday’s Utah Jazz Summer League opener, the one-and-done product out of Duke, whom the Celtics took with the No. 3 pick in the draft last month, outdueled this year’s first overall selection, former Washington point guard Markelle Fultz, in an 89-88 Celtics win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Tatum dropped 21 points (to Fultz’s 17) — including the go-ahead jumper with 5.7 seconds left, which eventually won the game — while also recording 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 steals.
Tatum followed up his summer debut against the Sixers with an impressive 23-point, 10-rebound performance, featuring a nasty putback dunk that earned him #SCtop10 consideration, in an 81-70 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Through two games, the athletic 6-foot-8 swingman is tied with fourth-year Jazz point guard Dante Exum for the Utah league lead in scoring with 22 points a game, and is third in rebounding with 8.5 boards a game.
As much noise as Tatum is making, don’t forget about Fultz …
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
A newly released letter reveals that rapper Tupac Shakur broke up with singer Madonna because of race.
How Donald Glover ended up in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and what it could mean for the future of the franchise.
Chicago police frustrated after more than 100 shot in violent Fourth of July weekend.
Arjan Singh Bhullar is gearing up to become the first Sikh, and first South Asian, to compete in the UFC.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. MAJOR EPIPHANY ALERT
2. BUT AIN’T IT #SHOOTYOURSHOTSZN?
3. HOLD UP, THE REVERSE CABBAGE PATCH, THO!?!