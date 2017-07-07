What Had Happened Was: 7/7/17

GAME. BLOUSES.

Thanks to rookie Johnathan Motley, the Dallas Mavericks went undefeated in the NBA summer league en route to winning the Orlando Pro League championship game on Thursday. The former Baylor forward hit a short jumper with three-tenths of a second left in overtime to give the lead and the game back to the Mavericks in an 83-81 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Dallas played without four players who departed for the Las Vegas Summer League, which begins on Saturday, and fought back from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter. The team was able to tie the game up at 74 apiece to force the two-minute overtime and appeared on the brink of a second extra period thanks to Pistons rookie Luke Kennard hitting a deep 3 with 6.7 seconds left.

That tied the contest up at 81 before Motley, who had 18 points and 10 rebounds, hit the 14-footer. Dallas was led by former Marquette guard Dwight Buycks, who scored 28 points, and Kennard, picked No. 12 in the first round of this year’s draft, led Detroit with 24 points.

Philando Castile was shot and killed a year ago today, just one day after Alton Sterling. We remember both in our fight for racial justice. pic.twitter.com/NZyuAR4oBF — ACLU National (@ACLU) July 6, 2017

JAY-Z’s new album was illegally downloaded almost a million times in three days — and it still went platinum.

Philando Castile’s classmates give out the first scholarship in his honor, one year after his death.

Doctoral student who created rap album for his dissertation is now a hip-hop professor.

Metro Detroit Black Restaurant Week planned for August.

You forget to cancel that free trial subscription and they start charging you https://t.co/TuhPmk0gML — Retweet (@imjustbait) July 5, 2017

It's all fun and games til……………………………………………………… — ✍🏾 (@kiraconceited) June 28, 2017

"Blacc Chyna only intentions were to Rob Kardashians." pic.twitter.com/AEcc4rotWM — Papi Mangu (@YAOWAAAA) July 5, 2017

On this day in 1957, @FAMU_1887 alumna Althea Gibson became the first black tennis player to win a @Wimbledon singles title. #Strike pic.twitter.com/nIYbMFej30 — FAMU National Alumni (@FAMUNationalAA) July 6, 2017

Wow. @ava DuVernay will write & direct limited series for Netflix about the Central Park Five. Planned for 2019. pic.twitter.com/QK9EsCnxZX — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 6, 2017

Thank you… For believing in the color of our collars. For embodying the soul of a city. And for never bluffing.https://t.co/laMa2rrzkP — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) July 6, 2017