What Had Happened Was: 7/7/17

    Johnathan Motley #55 of the Dallas Mavericks. Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images
    Thanks to rookie Johnathan Motley, the Dallas Mavericks went undefeated in the NBA summer league en route to winning the Orlando Pro League championship game on Thursday. The former Baylor forward hit a short jumper with three-tenths of a second left in overtime to give the lead and the game back to the Mavericks in an 83-81 win over the Detroit Pistons.

    Dallas played without four players who departed for the Las Vegas Summer League, which begins on Saturday, and fought back from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter. The team was able to tie the game up at 74 apiece to force the two-minute overtime and appeared on the brink of a second extra period thanks to Pistons rookie Luke Kennard hitting a deep 3 with 6.7 seconds left.

    That tied the contest up at 81 before Motley, who had 18 points and 10 rebounds, hit the 14-footer. Dallas was led by former Marquette guard Dwight Buycks, who scored 28 points, and Kennard, picked No. 12 in the first round of this year’s draft, led Detroit with 24 points.

     

    JAY-Z’s new album was illegally downloaded almost a million times in three days — and it still went platinum.

    Philando Castile’s classmates give out the first scholarship in his honor, one year after his death.

    Doctoral student who created rap album for his dissertation is now a hip-hop professor.

    Metro Detroit Black Restaurant Week planned for August.

