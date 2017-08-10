What Had Happened Was: 8/10/17

Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons scores a touchdown on a 5 yard run against the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman agrees to five-year extension with the Atlanta Falcons. The deal, which is worth $41.25 million, with $22 million in guaranteed money and a $15 million signing bonus, locks Freeman up with the Falcons until 2022 and makes him the highest-paid tailback in the league in terms of per-year average ($8.25 million). Before agreeing to terms of a new contract on Wednesday, Freeman was scheduled to earn about $1.8 million this season.

The deal, which is worth $41.25 million, with $22 million in guaranteed money and a $15 million signing bonus, locks Freeman up with the Falcons until 2022 and makes him the highest-paid tailback in the league in terms of per-year average ($8.25 million). Before agreeing to terms of a new contract on Wednesday, Freeman was scheduled to earn about $1.8 million this season.

Jontay Porter reclassifies to join his father and brother at the University of Missouri. Porter, ESPN's No. 11-ranked player in the class of 2018, moved up a year to play for Missouri this season, where his older brother, Michael Porter Jr., ESPN's top-ranked player in the class of 2017, is committed. Their father, Michael Porter Sr., is also an assistant coach on Cuonzo Martin's staff. "This is going to be a special year for Mizzou basketball, and I couldn't pass up on this opportunity to be a part of it," Jontay Porter told ESPN.

Class of '17 here I come 😎 pic.twitter.com/qKGARgEcBi — Jontay Porter (@JontayPorter) August 10, 2017

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. WHAT’S GOING ON, NEPHEW?

Is it just me or does @juliuspeppers_ Look like that uncle who "Dont play that S**t"…#Respect pic.twitter.com/UAp5KoYg7S — Cole Wright (@ColeWrightNFL) August 10, 2017

2. SHOOT YOUR SHOT, YOUNG MAN!

You miss 100% of the shots you don't take pic.twitter.com/wRcR6R8tvx — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) August 9, 2017

3. OUCH…

Thank you to everyone who posted & sent me this 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/O7tmOSYR38 — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) August 8, 2017

ICYMI

Today, we salute the @Braves, who signed Satchel Paige – at age 62 – just so he could receive an MLB pension plan.https://t.co/wYhtJ9P8oT — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 9, 2017

ON THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

On Aug. 10, 2004, San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds took Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander John Grabow deep in the seventh inning for his 30th home run of the season, setting a major league record with 30 or more home runs in 13 consecutive seasons (1992-2004). The record still stands today.

PICTURE-PERFECT

A look at some of the nickname jerseys your favorite players will wear Aug. 25-27. (via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/T4oEOSWy82 — ESPN (@espn) August 9, 2017