What Had Happened Was

What Had Happened Was: 8/10/17

    Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons scores a touchdown on a 5 yard run against the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Jamie Squire/Getty Images
    By @aardodson

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    • Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman agrees to five-year extension with the Atlanta Falcons. The deal, which is worth $41.25 million, with $22 million in guaranteed money and a $15 million signing bonus, locks Freeman up with the Falcons until 2022 and makes him the highest-paid tailback in the league in terms of per-year average ($8.25 million). Before agreeing to terms of a new contract on Wednesday, Freeman was scheduled to earn about $1.8 million this season.
    • Major League Baseball players will wear nicknames on the back of their jerseys during “Players Weekend” from Aug. 25-27. The promotional weekend will feature new uniforms and caps, as well as a revamped logo that draws from the designs of both the MLB and Little League logos. Even players from the New York Yankees, the only team in major North American sports without names on the back of uniforms, will have nicknames on their jerseys. Some of the monikers from across the league include “All Rise” (Aaron Judge), “Corey’s Brother” (Kyle Seager) and “Cody Love” (Cody Bellinger).
    • Jontay Porter reclassifies to join his father and brother at the University of Missouri. Porter, ESPN’s No. 11-ranked player in the class of 2018, moved up a year to play for Missouri this season, where his older brother, Michael Porter Jr., ESPN’s top-ranked player in the class of 2017, is committed. Their father, Michael Porter Sr., is also an assistant coach on Cuonzo Martin’s staff. “This is going to be a special year for Mizzou basketball, and I couldn’t pass up on this opportunity to be a part of it,” Jontay Porter told ESPN.

    ON THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

    On Aug. 10, 2004, San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds took Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander John Grabow deep in the seventh inning for his 30th home run of the season, setting a major league record with 30 or more home runs in 13 consecutive seasons (1992-2004). The record still stands today.

    Aaron Dodson is an assistant editor at The Undefeated. Often mistaken for Aaron Dobson of the Arizona Cardinals, he is one letter away from being an NFL wide receiver.

