What Had Happened Was: 8/11/17

Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles stands during the national anthem before a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Arlington, Texas.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins will continue to raise his fist during the national anthem throughout the 2017 season. Before Thursday’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, Jenkins continued his silent protest of racial injustice in the United States that he began last season by raising his fist during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Jenkins announced before the game that he will keep the demonstration going into the regular season.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins will continue to raise his fist during the national anthem throughout the 2017 season. Before Thursday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, Jenkins continued his silent protest of racial injustice in the United States that he began last season by raising his fist during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Jenkins announced before the game that he will keep the demonstration going into the regular season. The NBA released its schedule for opening week and Christmas Day, and the lists couldn't be more exciting. On Tuesday, Oct. 17, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the Eastern Conference finals, while the loaded Chris Paul- and James Harden-led Houston Rockets will travel to the Bay Area to face the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors. Notable Christmas Day matchups feature Cavs-Warriors, Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards-Celtics.

Harden will grace the cover of NBA Live 18. The prolific summer of the Houston Rockets superstar, who signed a four-year, $228 million supermax extension in July, continued with the announcement of the first video game cover of Harden's career in which he will be featured by himself. Harden shared the cover of NBA 2K16 with Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis. The game will be released Sept. 19.

On Aug. 11, 1984, 23-year-old American track and field star Carl Lewis claimed his fourth gold medal of the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles with a victory in the 4×100-meter relay in a world record time of 37.83 seconds. Lewis also won gold in the 100 meters, 200 meters and long jump, triumphing in all four events that Jesse Owens won at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.

