What Had Happened Was: 8/1/17
- Los Angeles will host the 2028 Summer Olympics. On Monday, city officials announced a deal with the International Olympic Committee that will bring the Olympics back to the United States for the first time since 2002. With the agreement, Los Angeles surrenders its bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics to Paris. The 2028 Games will mark the third time in history that Los Angeles has played host, after doing so in 1932 and 1984.
- A group of Baltimore Ravens players says the team would welcome free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Linebacker Terrell Suggs, defensive back Lardarius Webb and tight end Benjamin Watson all made comments in support of the Ravens potentially signing the free-agent quarterback in the wake of starting quarterback Joe Flacco being sidelined indefinitely with a back injury. After choosing to kneel during the national anthem before games last season in protest of racial injustice in the United States, Kaepernick has yet to land a job in free agency this offseason.
- Adidas apologizes for removal of female referee who gave LaVar Ball a technical foul. The apparel company issued an official statement, declaring that the replacement of the referee during an Adidas-sponsored basketball tournament last week was “the wrong decision.” Ball, the outspoken father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball, is the head coach of his youngest son LaMelo’s Big Baller AAU team. After LaVar Ball received a technical foul during a game from the female referee, he threatened to remove his team from the game, and a male official took her place. In response to the situation, ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas penned a scathing column in which he calls LaVar Ball a “misogynistic buffoon.”
At the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, American sprinter Michael Johnson broke the world record in the 200 meters to win the gold medal with a time of 19.32 seconds. While running in his now famous gold cleats, Johnson obliterated his previous world record of 19.66, which he set on the same track five weeks earlier at the U.S. Olympic trials. Johnson also won gold in the 400 meters in Atlanta, making him the only male athlete, still to this day, to win both the 200 and 400 at the same Olympics. At the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt broke Johnson’s 12-year-old world record in the 200 with a time of 19.30. (The current world record, set by Bolt at the 2009 World Championships, is 19.19.)