What Had Happened Was: 8/1/17

Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson speaks at the podium as he celebrates with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (L), LA 2024 Bid Chairman Casey Wasserman, and vice chair of LA 2024 Bid and olympian Janet Evans to announce a deal has been reached with the International Olympic Committee to host the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Los Angeles will host the 2028 Summer Olympics. On Monday, city officials announced a deal with the International Olympic Committee that will bring the Olympics back to the United States for the first time since 2002. With the agreement, Los Angeles surrenders its bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics to Paris. The 2028 Games will mark the third time in history that Los Angeles has played host, after doing so in 1932 and 1984.

A group of Baltimore Ravens players says the team would welcome free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Linebacker Terrell Suggs, defensive back Lardarius Webb and tight end Benjamin Watson all made comments in support of the Ravens potentially signing the free-agent quarterback in the wake of starting quarterback Joe Flacco being sidelined indefinitely with a back injury. After choosing to kneel during the national anthem before games last season in protest of racial injustice in the United States, Kaepernick has yet to land a job in free agency this offseason.

Adidas apologizes for removal of female referee who gave LaVar Ball a technical foul. The apparel company issued an official statement, declaring that the replacement of the referee during an Adidas-sponsored basketball tournament last week was "the wrong decision." Ball, the outspoken father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball, is the head coach of his youngest son LaMelo's Big Baller AAU team. After LaVar Ball received a technical foul during a game from the female referee, he threatened to remove his team from the game, and a male official took her place. In response to the situation, ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas penned a scathing column in which he calls LaVar Ball a "misogynistic buffoon."

LaVar Ball has shown himself to be a misogynistic buffoon that is unworthy of our time and attention. I'm done. https://t.co/w8PUH3M0XH — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) July 31, 2017

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. NEW HAIR, WHO DIS?

Old Faces ✂️ Fresh Cuts • What yesterday's stars could look like If they were entering the league today pic.twitter.com/8FcJL6yLq6 — Tyson Beck (@tysonbeckdesign) July 30, 2017

2. GET YOUR WEIGHT UP!

3. BOY, SARAH SPAIN IS WOKE

Thank you so much @SarahSpain for this reasoned, logical, and compelling calling out of the hypocrisy of the Colin Kaepernick situation! pic.twitter.com/nBDjaJzr0L — Nick Patel (@YeahPaddle) July 31, 2017

ICYMI

DT Brandon Mebane says he and other black teammates had trouble renting homes when they relocated from San Diego to Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/PeTtrd0DSt — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) July 31, 2017

ON THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

At the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, American sprinter Michael Johnson broke the world record in the 200 meters to win the gold medal with a time of 19.32 seconds. While running in his now famous gold cleats, Johnson obliterated his previous world record of 19.66, which he set on the same track five weeks earlier at the U.S. Olympic trials. Johnson also won gold in the 400 meters in Atlanta, making him the only male athlete, still to this day, to win both the 200 and 400 at the same Olympics. At the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt broke Johnson’s 12-year-old world record in the 200 with a time of 19.30. (The current world record, set by Bolt at the 2009 World Championships, is 19.19.)

PICTURE-PERFECT

The Seahawks were joined by special guest Kendrick Lamar at training camp today. (via @PeteCarroll) pic.twitter.com/bqUH229CoS — ESPN (@espn) July 31, 2017