What Had Happened Was: 8/14/17

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett sat with a towel over his head during the national anthem before the Seahawks’ preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Bennett’s decision to sit came a day after his former teammate, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, sat before a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. Bennett told reporters he plans to sit all season long.

Ice Cube beats LaVar Ball in BIG3 4-point challenge. The rapper/actor and co-founder of the 3-on-3 league got the better of the outspoken father of the Los Angeles Lakers' No. 2 overall draft pick, Lonzo Ball, during a BIG3 showcase at the Staples Center on Sunday. The 4-point shootout came months after Ice Cube issued a challenge to Ball. In the end, Ice Cube hit two 4-point shots, while Ball connected on just one.

On Aug. 14, 1959, Earvin Johnson Jr. was born. It wouldn’t be until the age of 15 that he received the nickname “Magic,” after a 36-point, 16-assist and 16-rebound triple-double performance as the premier hooper at Everett High School in his hometown of Lansing, Michigan. Years later, Johnson emerged as a superstar for the Los Angeles Lakers and one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen — a revolutionizing, 6-foot-9 point guard who could play and guard all five positions on the court. In his 13-year professional playing career, which was cut short by his 1991 announcement that he had been infected with HIV, Johnson won five NBA titles (with three NBA Finals MVPs) and three NBA MVP awards while earning 12 trips to the NBA All-Star Game, nine first-team All-NBA selections and a spot on the legendary 1992 Olympic Dream Team. The Hall of Famer-turned-businessman currently serves as the president of basketball operations for the Lakers.

