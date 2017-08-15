What Had Happened Was: 8/15/17

Game. Blouses.

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank stepped down from President Donald Trump’s American Manufacturing Council. On Monday, in the wake of the events that transpired over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, Plank announced that he’ll relinquish his seat on the council, saying that the multibillion-dollar company “engages in innovation and sports, not politics.” Plank was the second of three CEOs to resign from the council on Monday.

BREAKING: Under Armour CEO steps down from Trump's American Manufacturing Council pic.twitter.com/8F5pInqoDR — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 15, 2017

So this just happened at #GiantsCamp 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/w3kFtK7gbK — New York Giants (@Giants) August 14, 2017

Want to play @russwest44 1 on 1 tomorrow — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 15, 2017

.@DRose lends his support to man walking from their hometown Chicago to D.C. to help end gun violence.https://t.co/rSzSQMzOt1 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 15, 2017

On Aug. 15, 1999, then-23-year-old Tiger Woods won his first career PGA Championship, finishing with an 11-under 277 at Illinois’ Medinah Country Club. Woods edged out fellow teenager Sergio Garcia, 19, who ended the tournament in second place at 10-under par. “I was kind of telling him, ‘If you want to win, you have to play well,’ ” Garcia said afterward. The PGA Championship marked Woods’ second career major victory after a win at the 1997 Masters Tournament.

