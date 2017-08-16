What Had Happened Was: 8/16/17

Game. Blouses.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James called for peace and unity as the United States recovers from the deaths and protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, the past few days . “I know there’s a lot of tragic things happening in Charlottesville,” James said before leaving the stage at Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio. “I just want to speak on it right now. I have this platform and I’m somebody that has a voice of command, and the only way for us to get better as a society and for us to get better as people is love.”

. “I know there’s a lot of tragic things happening in Charlottesville,” James said before leaving the stage at Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio. “I just want to speak on it right now. I have this platform and I’m somebody that has a voice of command, and the only way for us to get better as a society and for us to get better as people is love.” Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson doesn’t want to see any of his players protest the national anthem. Jackson said he respects players’ First Amendment rights to free speech but hopes players don’t exercise them on game day. “I think everybody has a right to do, and I get it, but the national anthem means a lot to myself personally, the organization and our football team,” Jackson told The Plain Dealer. “I hope — again I can’t speak, I haven’t really talked to our team about it — I would hope that we don’t have those issues.”

Jackson said he respects players’ First Amendment rights to free speech but hopes players don’t exercise them on game day. “I think everybody has a right to do, and I get it, but the national anthem means a lot to myself personally, the organization and our football team,” Jackson told The Plain Dealer. “I hope — again I can’t speak, I haven’t really talked to our team about it — I would hope that we don’t have those issues.” For the sixth consecutive game, Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run. His 44th homer of the season came off San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner and traveled a whopping 432 feet inside Marlins Park. According to Elias Sports Bureau, only Sammy Sosa (1998) and Barry Bonds (2001) have had better 35-game stretches than Stanton, who has hit 23 long balls during said period .

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. THOUGHT YOU HAD ME!

2. WHO HAS NEXT?

LeBron, Kevin Durant and Melo playing pickup in NYC: (via cbrickley603 / IG) pic.twitter.com/c7A7P2TdFj — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) August 15, 2017

3. HE DOES WHAT HE WANTS!

LeBron playing YMCA during his DJ set because he can pic.twitter.com/rUWu0rmFo8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 13, 2017

ICYMI

ON THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

On Aug. 16, 2008, Usain Bolt won his first ever Olympic gold medal during the Beijing Olympics. Racing out of lane four in the 100-meter dash, Bolt pulled away from the entire heat at the 50-meter mark, creating such a safe cushion between himself and the seven other men that he started celebrating with 20 meters left to run. No worries, though, because Bolt still ran the fastest time ever of 9.69 seconds (since broken by himself), an Olympic and world record.

PICTURE-PERFECT