What Had Happened Was: 8/18/17

Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles holds his fist in the air while Chris Long #56 of the Philadelphia Eagles puts his arm around him during the national anthem prior to the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Game. Blouses.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins announced he was going to continue raising his fist during the national anthem in protest of social injustice. On Thursday, Eagles defensive end Chris Long, a native of Charlottesville, Virginia, placed his hand on Jenkins’ shoulder during the playing of the anthem before the team’s preseason game and hugged him at its conclusion. Long has been a vocal supporter of quarterback Colin Kaepernick and talked openly in recent days about his sorrow after what happened in his hometown.

he was going to continue raising his fist during the national anthem in protest of social injustice. On Thursday, Eagles defensive end Chris Long, a native of Charlottesville, Virginia, placed his hand on Jenkins’ shoulder during the playing of the anthem before the team’s preseason game and hugged him at its conclusion. Long has been a vocal supporter of quarterback Colin Kaepernick and talked openly in recent days about his sorrow after what happened in his hometown. Kevin Durant won’t be visiting the White House if he and his Golden State Warriors teammates are ever formally invited. Durant told ESPN reporter Chris Haynes he is frustrated with how President Donald Trump has divided the country and he doesn’t believe any of his teammates will attend a ceremony at the White House under the Trump administration. The Finals MVP also had some other words for the commander in chief.

teammates are ever formally invited. Durant told ESPN reporter Chris Haynes he is frustrated with how President Donald Trump has divided the country and he doesn’t believe any of his teammates will attend a ceremony at the White House under the Trump administration. The Finals MVP also had some other words for the commander in chief. Boston Red Sox principal owner John Henry told the Boston Herald he believes the team not only welcomes renaming Yawkey Way, the street named after former team owner Tom Yawkey, but explained that the Red Sox should lead the charge on the project. Henry, who bought the team from the Yawkey Trust in 2002, said he’s “haunted” by the racist legacy of Yawkey, whose Red Sox were the last baseball club to integrate.

Top three tweets

1. NEVER CHANGE, MARSHAWN

Marshawn Lynch met with the media for the first time since remaining seated during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/l7ihQslPEM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 18, 2017

2. HOODIE MELO, FTW!

I asked JR Smith abt the hoodie: "hoodie Melo doesnt play with a conscience. Regular Melo has a guard up, both great but I like hoodie Melo" — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 17, 2017

3. 😒😒

…I'm calling the police pic.twitter.com/2LEZCzCSjG — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 17, 2017

ICYMI

…an orphan, a dropout, a felon – and now a famous, married father running for mayor of Houston https://t.co/p1NYsC2ZTG — Danyel Smith (@danamo) August 17, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Aug. 18, 1934, baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente was born. The right fielder won two World Series, four National League batting titles and the 1966 National League MVP and had 12 consecutive seasons as a Gold Glove Award recipient. For his career, all with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Clemente finished with 3,000 hits before his untimely death in 1972 after a small plane that was headed to Nicaragua to deliver earthquake relief crashed near Puerto Rico. Clemente’s body was never found. Major League Baseball changed its five-year mandatory rule in a special election to allow Clemente into the 1973 Hall of Fame class.

Weekly water cooler fodder: The Week That Was Newsletter No. Just. No. Enter a real email and try again. Success! Your inbox thanks you 🙏🏾 🎉

Picture-Perfect

Chris Long put his arm around Malcolm Jenkins in support of his national anthem protest. pic.twitter.com/Rc7mM4sOqk — SB Nation (@SBNation) August 18, 2017