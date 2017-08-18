Up Next
What Had Happened Was
What Had Happened Was: 8/18/17
- Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins announced he was going to continue raising his fist during the national anthem in protest of social injustice. On Thursday, Eagles defensive end Chris Long, a native of Charlottesville, Virginia, placed his hand on Jenkins’ shoulder during the playing of the anthem before the team’s preseason game and hugged him at its conclusion. Long has been a vocal supporter of quarterback Colin Kaepernick and talked openly in recent days about his sorrow after what happened in his hometown.
- Kevin Durant won’t be visiting the White House if he and his Golden State Warriors teammates are ever formally invited. Durant told ESPN reporter Chris Haynes he is frustrated with how President Donald Trump has divided the country and he doesn’t believe any of his teammates will attend a ceremony at the White House under the Trump administration. The Finals MVP also had some other words for the commander in chief.
- Boston Red Sox principal owner John Henry told the Boston Herald he believes the team not only welcomes renaming Yawkey Way, the street named after former team owner Tom Yawkey, but explained that the Red Sox should lead the charge on the project. Henry, who bought the team from the Yawkey Trust in 2002, said he’s “haunted” by the racist legacy of Yawkey, whose Red Sox were the last baseball club to integrate.
On this day in sports history
On Aug. 18, 1934, baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente was born. The right fielder won two World Series, four National League batting titles and the 1966 National League MVP and had 12 consecutive seasons as a Gold Glove Award recipient. For his career, all with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Clemente finished with 3,000 hits before his untimely death in 1972 after a small plane that was headed to Nicaragua to deliver earthquake relief crashed near Puerto Rico. Clemente’s body was never found. Major League Baseball changed its five-year mandatory rule in a special election to allow Clemente into the 1973 Hall of Fame class.