What Had Happened Was: 8/21/17

Retired New York City Police Deputy Inspector and author Corey Pegues is surrounded by members of law enforcement as he speaks during a rally to show support for Colin Kaepernick, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in New York.

Game. Blouses.

On Aug. 19, New York City police officers held a rally in support of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who the group of officers say is “being railroaded” by the NFL for speaking the “obvious truth” about systemic racism and police violence against African-Americans in the country. The rally was led by retired officer Frank Serpico and Councilman Jumaane Williams in Brooklyn and precedes a different rally led by various civil rights organizations scheduled for Wednesday in New York.

of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who the group of officers say is “being railroaded” by the NFL for speaking the “obvious truth” about systemic racism and police violence against African-Americans in the country. The rally was led by retired officer Frank Serpico and Councilman Jumaane Williams in Brooklyn and precedes a different rally led by various civil rights organizations scheduled for Wednesday in New York. On Aug. 18, Seattle Seahawks lineman Justin Britt stood next to and put his arm around teammate Michael Bennett as the latter continued to sit for the playing of the national anthem. Britt later told reporters: “I want to support what he stands for and his beliefs. I’m not foolish. I’m from Missouri. I get that things are different in that area than they are in some other areas.” Fellow white NFL players Chris Long (Philadelphia Eagles) and Derek Carr (Oakland Raiders) joined Britt in standing in solidarity with their black teammates.

stood next to and put his arm around teammate Michael Bennett as the latter continued to sit for the playing of the national anthem. Britt later told reporters: “I want to support what he stands for and his beliefs. I’m not foolish. I’m from Missouri. I get that things are different in that area than they are in some other areas.” Fellow white NFL players Chris Long (Philadelphia Eagles) and Derek Carr (Oakland Raiders) joined Britt in standing in solidarity with their black teammates. With a 71-60 win over the Minnesota Lynx, the New York Liberty have clinched a spot in the WNBA playoffs. The Liberty were led by center Tina Charles (19 points, nine rebounds) and guard Epiphanny Prince (15 points, 2-for-4 on 3-pointers) to earn the team’s third straight postseason berth, the first time that’s happened since 2010-12. Before Sunday’s tipoff, as part of the teams’ planned Unity Game, Liberty and Lynx players linked arms during the national anthem and a video package of WNBA-led activism was broadcast over the Madison Square Garden JumboTron.

Members of #nyc law enforcement joined @JumaaneWilliams in #Brooklyn today to send this message about @Kaepernick7. Take a listen. pic.twitter.com/TISZomWexv — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) August 19, 2017

Top three tweets

1. UNLEASH THE HOODIE

Carmelo is rated an 84 but #HoodieMelo would become best current player in #NBA2K18. Think @TheRealJRSmith would agree… pic.twitter.com/hzijm9A7OM — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) August 19, 2017

2. SHOOK ONES

3. THE BALL IS MINE

Meek: "So who's playing the point guard this year?" CP3 & Harden: "I'm the point guard!" pic.twitter.com/QWCAQbPC1E — Xavier Hunter (@xhunter24_) August 20, 2017

ICYMI

D.C.'s black children have lost their ties to ⚾️ because of the rising costs to play & 🏀 popularityhttps://t.co/m95JmJK38c — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 20, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Aug. 20, 2000, Tiger Woods shot a 5 under in a three-stroke playoff against Bob May to win the PGA Championship, setting a tournament scoring record of 18 under par. With his victory that day, Woods became the first golfer since 1953 (Ben Hogan) to win three majors in a calendar year and the first since 1937 (Denny Shute) to win back-to-back PGA Championships. Seven months later, the then-25-year-old increased his streak to four majors in a row when he won the 2001 Masters.

Picture-Perfect