What Had Happened Was: 8/2/17

Team Challenge ALS’s Casper Ware scored twice late in the team’s second overtime contest against the Scarlet & Gray to help lift the team to an in the team’s second overtime contest against the Scarlet & Gray to help lift the team to an 88-83 victory in the semifinals of The Basketball Tournament.

Ware, a former two-time conference player of the year at Long Beach State, scored a game-high 28 points in a win that featured 15 ties and 11 lead changes. By making it to the

to the TBT finals, Team Challenge ALS is one win away from winning the $2 million prize.