What Had Happened Was: 8/2/17
- Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis offered more advice to free agent Colin Kaepernick, imploring the beleaguered quarterback to not “let too many people know” his off-the-field intentions because “the football field is our sanctuary” and “they gonna judge you anyway, no matter what you do, no matter if it’s good or bad.”
- Pennsylvania father Devon Fowler shared the story of the special green baseball bat that he gave his son, Braheim, on his 12th birthday. A year after receiving the bat, Braheim hit a home run that his dad caught just past the fence.
- New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has one rule during training camp: Players are forbidden from fighting during practice. You fight, you hit the showers. That’s exactly what happened when wide receiver Julian Edelman and newly signed cornerback Stephon Gilmore threw hands on Tuesday.
- Team Challenge ALS’s Casper Ware scored twice late in the team’s second overtime contest against the Scarlet & Gray to help lift the team to an 88-83 victory in the semifinals of The Basketball Tournament. Ware, a former two-time conference player of the year at Long Beach State, scored a game-high 28 points in a win that featured 15 ties and 11 lead changes. By making it to the to the TBT finals, Team Challenge ALS is one win away from winning the $2 million prize.
ON THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY
On Aug. 2, 1998, San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds was hit by a pitch from Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Ricky Bottalico at the top of the seventh inning and charged the mound, causing a bench-clearing brawl. Bonds had two singles, a triple and a home run up to that point and the Giants went on to win the game, 15-3.