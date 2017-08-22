What Had Happened Was: 8/22/17

A group of Cleveland Browns players kneel in a circle in protest during the national anthem prior to a preseason game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Game. Blouses

Odell Beckham Jr. headed to the locker room after taking a low hit on this play. pic.twitter.com/0XO7ePQIDP — ESPN (@espn) August 22, 2017

Odell shown in pain outside of the locker room. Finally attended to. pic.twitter.com/6AKdpeEUjl — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) August 22, 2017

Top three tweets

1. #SOLARECLIPSE2017

A solar #eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, and when the Moon fully or partially BLOCKS 🖐 the Sun. pic.twitter.com/fhqFDtzWL8 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 21, 2017

2. TO ALL THE NONBELIEVERS!

When u think about how they wanted u cut 2 years ago 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UoMg5hsStb — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) August 20, 2017

3. MARTY BENNETT WITH THE BARS, THO!

Here's the track. Take a Flight Marty x @SnoopDogg enjoy it. As I said perfect song to listen during the eclipse https://t.co/PoFPCodZcJ — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 21, 2017

ICYMI

5 reasons to respect the iconic Dick Gregory. #RIPDickGregory https://t.co/bnHFY3qWQ6 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 21, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Aug. 22, 1950, the United States Lawn Tennis Association annual championship tournament in Forest Hills, New York, making her the first African-American player to compete in a national tennis competition. In her first career match on the U.S. tennis tour, the then-23-year-old Gibson defeated Barbara Knapp in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, before losing in the second round to three-time defending Wimbledon champion Louise Brough. Six years after breaking tennis’ color barrier, Gibson became the first black player to win a Grand Slam, when she captured the title at the 1956 French Open. In 1957, she also became the first black player to win at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open (then called the U.S. Nationals).

Picture-perfect

The @Marvel covers are here! With CFB's kickoff weekend just 10 days away, we're rolling out the top six matchups in the next 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/sxwYZO0LNo — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) August 21, 2017

Kickoff weekend is almost here. pic.twitter.com/ifNxZ6kqqj — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) August 21, 2017

No. 1 Bama is ready. No. 3 FSU is ready.@Marvel is ready. pic.twitter.com/FDyXgmnp2e — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) August 21, 2017

Old Big East rivals West Virginia and Virginia Tech are ready to rumble on a Sunday in DC. pic.twitter.com/4Xb4UJRb2c — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) August 21, 2017

Two weeks from tonight … pic.twitter.com/ocVXyEtjV9 — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) August 21, 2017