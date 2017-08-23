What Had Happened Was: 8/23/17

Jon Jones looks on prior to a fight against Daniel Cormier in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

Game. Blouses.

UFC champion Jon Jones failed a drug test at last month’s UFC 214, Dana White confirmed to ESPN . Jones’ failed test came from an in-competition sample that was collected a day before his win over Daniel Cormier on July 29, in which Jones reclaimed his light heavyweight title belt. TMZ reports that Jones could face a four-year suspension for testing positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid. This would be Jones’ second positive test for steroids (UFC 200 in 2016), and in that situation, Jones was pulled from the card three days before the fight.

. Jones’ failed test came from an in-competition sample that was collected a day before his win over Daniel Cormier on July 29, in which Jones reclaimed his light heavyweight title belt. TMZ reports that Jones could face a four-year suspension for testing positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid. This would be Jones’ second positive test for steroids (UFC 200 in 2016), and in that situation, Jones was pulled from the card three days before the fight. Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Eric Winston, the NFL Players Association president, said in an interview with Cincinnati’s WCPO that players shouldn’t care that a strike or lockout may be looming large in the next four years. “Honestly, I don’t care and I don’t think the guys in this locker room care whether [the NFL] is going to be around in 20 years because none of us are going to be playing,” Winston told the radio station. “So if these guys [the owners] want to own for a long time, then they can own for a long time. But another work stoppage might kill the golden goose.”

said in an interview with Cincinnati’s WCPO that players shouldn’t care that a strike or lockout may be looming large in the next four years. “Honestly, I don’t care and I don’t think the guys in this locker room care whether [the NFL] is going to be around in 20 years because none of us are going to be playing,” Winston told the radio station. “So if these guys [the owners] want to own for a long time, then they can own for a long time. But another work stoppage might kill the golden goose.” The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers completed a trade on Tuesday night that sent on Tuesday night that sent All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving to Boston and point guard Isaiah Thomas , forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 unprotected first-round pick to the Cavs. In July, ESPN reported that Irving requested a trade from Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert because Irving wanted to play for a team where he more of the focal point. The 25-year-old is coming off a career year in which he averaged 25.2 points on 47 percent shooting. Thomas led Boston to the Eastern Conference finals as the top seed this past season, scoring 28.9 points and dishing out 5.9 assists per game and earning the nickname “King in the Fourth” after averaging the second-most fourth-quarter points (9.8) in the league.

Top three tweets

1. CELEBRATE THE TIMES, C’MON!

Such a cool way to let a walk-on know he earned a scholarship pic.twitter.com/WGyPj22fiL — △⃒⃘ (@ItsPaoloni) August 21, 2017

2. OH, SNAP. MY BAD, IT!

“when did kyrie start wearing a headband?” “jr, that’s isaiah thomas.” pic.twitter.com/8B1sN0uFgP — trey (@treyzingis) August 22, 2017

3. IT’S LIT, Y’ALL

ICYMI

How Colin @Kaepernick7 became a cause for activists, civil rights groups and others https://t.co/KCTJfYS7Vf — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 22, 2017

On this day in sports history

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Roberto Clemente once went back-to-back nights with five hits in a game, a personal record. The first night was on Aug. 22, 1970, in the Pirates’ 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Clemente brought in one of Pittsburgh’s two runs that night. The record-setter was the following night, when the Pirates poured it on Los Angeles, 11-0, and Clemente had three runs batted in and contributed to four runs.

Picture-perfect

"Take me to the NBA Finals" – Isaiah Thomas pic.twitter.com/z4mOf4jNO7 — Manveer Pooni 🅥 (@3JMcCollum) August 22, 2017