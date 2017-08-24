What Had Happened Was: 8/24/17

Rich Hill #44 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 23, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Game. Blouses.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill lost his no-hit bid in the 10th inning after a walk-off home run from Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison. Hill had a perfect game going in the ninth inning of the eventual 1-0 loss before an error from Dodgers infielder Logan Forsythe ended that possibility, although a no-hitter was still in play. After the game went into extra innings, Harrison sent Hill’s 99th pitch of the night over the fence in left field to win the game and erase the no-hitter. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the game marked the first time in 111 years that a pitcher lost a decision despite throwing at least nine innings with one or fewer hits and no walks allowed.

And just like that, a Dodgers no-hitter turned into a Pirates win. pic.twitter.com/yJlipXrr3t — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 24, 2017

Top Three Tweets

1. MAMBA GETTIN’ OLD

Thank you all for the birthday shouts and wishes! 40 is right around the corner #virgo #timehaswings so live NOW #mambamentality — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) August 23, 2017

2. … KEEP YOUR ENEMIES CLOSER

3. DEZ BOYCOTTS … BLAZE PIZZA

ICYMI

Mayweather has put his hands on women (plural.) Why is this man allowed to continue boxing?

Read more on https://t.co/D0gJkzbOX3 pic.twitter.com/OPZ4w4YeC1 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 24, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Aug. 24, 2006, Jerry Rice, arguably the greatest wide receiver of all time, signed a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers to officially retire from the NFL. Rice had actually hung up his cleats a year earlier, when he made the 53-man roster of the Denver Broncos at the age of 42 but realized he would not be one of the team’s top three wideouts. In the end, Rice decided to retire with San Francisco, the team that selected him with the 16th overall pick in the 1985 NFL draft out of historically black Mississippi Valley State. He still holds all-time NFL records for receptions (1,549), receiving yards (22,895), receiving touchdowns (197) and all-purpose yards (23,546).

Picture-perfect

Ok…this was most popular shirt at #Kaepernick Rally and I now know where it can be purchased https://t.co/wY64geldg3 @Herring_NBA pic.twitter.com/3NLMWTdysU — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) August 23, 2017