What Had Happened Was: 8/25/17

Erica Harris DeValve, the wife of Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve, penned a note about her husband becoming the first white NFL player to take a knee during the national anthem. She wrote about how proud she was of her husband but asked that people give credit to the black players who have kept the protest alive for almost a year. Seth is not a white savior type, she explained, and she asked that those who write about him describe what he did as the right thing to do and describe him as an ally to the cause. Erica commended Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, for bringing awareness to social injustice in America even though it cost him his job.

The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers had an all-out brawl that resulted in eight ejections. Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera and Yankees catcher Austin Romine had a war of words at home plate during the sixth inning, which led to Cabrera shoving Romine, whiffing on two punches and then getting taken down by the catcher. The bench-clearing brawl led to both managers getting ejected, other players being hit by pitches and a heated postgame news conference. Three of the players are in risk of suspension.

Sixteen-year guard Manu Ginobili signed a two-year, $5 million deal to remain with the San Antonio Spurs. The four-time NBA champion said earlier in the year that he would be back for at least one more run, a season after being swept in the second round of the playoffs by the eventual champion Golden State Warriors. He joins Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, John Stockton, Reggie Miller and John Havlicek as one of eight players in NBA history to spend his entire career with one team (minimum 16 seasons).

Top Three Tweets

1. SUNDAY CAN’T COME SOON ENOUGH

When Jon Snow tells you to send a raven to Daenerys. pic.twitter.com/gg9jroGBfY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 24, 2017

2. ARE Y’ALL NOT ENTERTAINED?

Brett Gardner is ANGRY. C.C. Sabathia is entertained. pic.twitter.com/5EMNPNNYMi — Randall J. Sanders (@RandallJSanders) August 24, 2017

3. SAY IT LOUDER FOR PEOPLE IN THE BACK

The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now! The man was traded. What do u not understand? & played in a game after ….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

ICYMI

Squad featured in 'Friday Night Lights' gets a less glamorous depiction in @30for30. https://t.co/leVxeFnalR — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 24, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Aug. 25, 1968, tennis player Arthur Ashe defeated U.S. Davis Cup teammate Bob Lutz in the U.S. Amateur Championships and became the first African-American to win the men’s singles title. He defeated Lutz in five sets in Boston and became the first black man to win the US Open Tennis Championships at the West Side Tennis Club 15 days later. He is the only man to win the U.S. Amateurs and the US Open in the same calendar year.

Picture-perfect

Thank you to everyone who went out to support yesterday. My faith always has been and always will be in the power of the people! pic.twitter.com/T7IWCOCm4K — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 24, 2017