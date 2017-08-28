What Had Happened Was: 8/28/17

Quarterback DeShone Kizer #7 of the Cleveland Browns during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.

Game. Blouses.

DeShone Kizer will be the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback in the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns traded for Brock Osweiler and had Cody Kessler on the roster, but Hue Jackson ultimately felt the rookie just had the right feel. “He’s earned the right to play through his preparation. He’s established a work ethic that has earned the respect of his teammates,” Jackson said. Kizer, a two-year starter at Notre Dame, threw for 351 yards, rushed for another 47 and scored two touchdowns in three preseason games.

Top Three Tweets

1. ASK AND YOU SHALL RECEIVE

Still waiting for my challenge.. @kobebryant — GiannisAntetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) August 24, 2017

2. OFF THE BEEZY!

Rajon Rondo threw an alley-oop off his head to Eric Bledsoe during the Kentucky Alumni game yesterday!pic.twitter.com/Hj4caUTEq8 — Leading NBA (@LeadingNBA_) August 26, 2017

3. MRS. PUFF DEFINITELY TOOK THE W

ICYMI

Electing to boycott the #MayweathervMcgregor fight? Yea, there's a bunch of reasons to. https://t.co/YcWcdqjW9d — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 27, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Aug. 27, 1982, Rickey Henderson ran 90 feet into the history books when he stole his 119th base in a single season, taking the record previously held by former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lou Brock. The heist occurred in the third inning with the Oakland Athletics dealing with a two-out situation. Henderson reached first base after drawing a walk from Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Doc Medich, and then the pitcher toyed with him, throwing four pitches to first to keep Henderson in place. It was a poor strategy, as Henderson still ended up bolting for second, beating a sweeping tag. In the sixth inning, Henderson added his 12oth steal, also against Medich.

